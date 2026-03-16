On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched a massive strike campaign against Iran. Tehran hit back hard — firing nearly 2,600 missiles and 4,000 drones at 13 different countries in just 16 days. But the numbers tell a story Iran doesn’t want you to hear. Day by day, the rockets slowed. The launchers were destroyed. The arsenal ran dry. What began as the largest missile barrage in modern history is now grinding to a halt — and the data shows exactly how and why.

SCOPE OF ATTACKS

In just 16 days, Iran launched roughly 2,600 missiles and nearly 4,000 drones across the Middle East — the largest sustained missile campaign in modern warfare. But the assault collapsed almost as fast as it started. By Day 10, missile launches had dropped 92% from their Day 1 peak. Iran spread its fire across 13 countries, hitting the UAE hardest with nearly half of all projectiles, while Israel absorbed only 13%. Less than 10% of everything Iran fired actually reached its target. The sheer scale was historic — but the rapid decline tells you Iran burned through its arsenal far faster than anyone expected.

HOW THIS WINDS DOWN

Iran’s war machine is dying by the numbers. It entered this conflict with roughly 2,500 ballistic missiles and the launchers to fire them. In just 10 days, it burned through nearly all of that stockpile, and coalition strikes destroyed 60-80% of its launchers. What comes next is predictable: Iran shifts to cheap Shahed drones — which cost $20,000 to $50,000 each while each interceptor costs millions — hoping to bleed coalition budgets dry. But drones alone can’t win a war. With its missile capacity gutted, its top military leaders killed, and global oil markets in chaos, Iran’s leverage narrows to one card: threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz. The most likely ending isn’t a dramatic surrender — it’s a grinding negotiation where both sides claim victory, driven by the simple math that Iran is running out of things to shoot.

Bottom Line

This conflict has already rewritten the rules of modern warfare. Iran proved that even a massive arsenal — thousands of missiles and drones fired at 13 nations — can be burned through in weeks when you’re fighting the world’s most advanced militaries. The 92% collapse in fire rate isn’t just a statistic. It’s a countdown.

Every day that passes, Iran has fewer weapons, fewer launchers, and fewer options. The question isn’t whether this war winds down. It’s whether Iran can negotiate from what little leverage it has left before the math runs out completely.

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