For most of recorded history, the default human condition was not freedom — it was subjugation. Slavery, serfdom, forced labor, and rule by unaccountable kings and dictators defined daily life for the vast majority of people who ever lived.

Women didn’t have the right to vote. Men didn’t have the right to vote. There were no celebrations of Pride Month or a “Trans Day of Visibility”. For most of human history, the default condition was poverty, suffering and pain. And we sit in our vantage point today only because a few brave white males risked everything to change the course of civilization.

The ideas we now associate with “liberty” — free speech, religious freedom, the right to vote, independent courts, and free markets — are shockingly recent inventions, and they remain rare on the global stage. This series of infographics traces the arc of human freedom across centuries and continents, measuring where liberty has expanded, where it has been crushed, and where it has never taken hold at all.

Let’s take an illustrated walk through history to remind us of where we came from - and where we may be headed back to if Democrats return to power.

The Master Timeline: Liberty vs. Tyranny Across the Centuries

For nearly all of human history, most people on earth lived under some form of forced labor, autocratic rule, or absolute poverty with no legal recourse and no political voice. Slavery and serfdom were the global norm for thousands of years. Mass murder by governments killed more people in the 20th century alone than all wars combined. The expansion of democratic citizenship, free markets, and constitutional separation of powers is almost entirely a phenomenon of the last 250 years, driven largely by ideas that originated in the Anglo-American political tradition (yes, dreaded white males). Even today, these freedoms reach only a fraction of the world’s population, and several key liberty metrics have been declining globally since the mid-2010s.

The Geographic View: A World Freedom Map Across Eras

When you map freedom geographically across the last 300 years, the pattern is unmistakable. In 1750, virtually no one on earth lived in what we would recognize as a free society. By 1900, liberty had spread meaningfully but remained confined almost entirely to Western democracies and their offshoots. By 1960, the world was split between a free West and authoritarian regimes controlling billions. Today, freedom has expanded significantly — yet about 40% of the world’s population still lives under authoritarian rule.

The map also reveals a persistent geographic pattern: Muslim-majority nations, spanning North Africa through Central and Southeast Asia, consistently rank among the least free on nearly every measured dimension of liberty, including religious tolerance, women’s rights, press freedom, and judicial independence.

Global Liberty Index

When you compress the eight key metrics of human freedom* into a single index and chart it across eight centuries, the story becomes crystal clear. Liberty is not the natural state of human civilization — it is the exception. The global freedom index barely moved for five hundred years, then surged dramatically beginning in the late 1700s, driven overwhelmingly by the American constitutional experiment and its philosophical descendants. That surge peaked around 2005–2010. Since then, every major freedom index has tracked a global decline — in democratic governance, in free speech protections, in judicial independence, and in free market access. The 20th century proved that tyranny can return with industrial-scale lethality. The 21st century is proving that liberty can erode even in nations that once considered it permanent.

* See the chart above for the metrics on the left under “Implications Matrix”. I’d like feedback on these.

The historical record offers no guarantee that the freedoms we take for granted today will exist for the next generation.

What Egypt, Syria, and Turkey Lost — and What the West Is About to Lose

The historical record shows a pattern that has repeated across three continents over fourteen centuries. Regions that were once the heartlands of Christianity, Judaism, Zoroastrianism, and other faiths — Egypt, Syria, Turkey, Iraq, North Africa, Persia — were transformed through conquest, forced coercion, and sustained societal pressure into overwhelmingly Muslim-majority societies.

In every case, religious diversity collapsed and never returned. Today, the measurable consequences are visible in global freedom data. Muslim-majority countries consistently score far below global averages on every major index of human liberty: press freedom, religious tolerance, women’s legal equality, LGBT safety, democratic governance, and judicial independence.

In a dozen of these nations, leaving Islam is punishable by death

In ten, homosexuality carries a death sentence

These are not opinions — they are data points tracked by Freedom House, the Cato Institute, Pew Research, and the World Bank. The question the data raises is not one of “Islamaphobia” or bigotry: if this transformation has happened to every society Islam has come to dominate, on what basis should Western nations accept societal suicide?

The most dangerous myth in modern politics is that freedom is inevitable — that history naturally moves toward more liberty, more rights, and more openness. It does not.

The data across centuries and continents shows that tyranny is the default, and freedom is a fragile, rare, and recent achievement that requires constant defense.

The American experiment in constitutional self-government, separation of powers, and individual rights did not just change one country — it bent the trajectory of global civilization. But that trajectory is now bending back.

If we in the West do not understand how rare and precious their inheritance is, we are certain to lose it — not to foreign armies, but to the slow, familiar erosion that has swallowed every republic that came before.

Share

Postscript on the title “Liberty vs. Tyranny”:

Mark Levin’s 2009 bestseller Liberty and Tyranny: A Conservative Manifesto is one of the most powerful books on this topic ever written. It is highly recommended.

Enjoying these illustrated articles? Subscribe now, Free or Paid. A Paid subscription unlocks the “You are there…” Time Travel Graphic Histories, the true story of Spygate - the Graphic Novel, and all of the Secret Archives!

Share

The “You are there…” Graphic History Daily Guide - illustrated like graphic novels.

Share

The true story of “Russia Collusion” - Spygate, the Graphic Novel. Online and available on Kindle and in paperback!

Hunter Biden’s exploits - as a graphic novel.

Share

Bonus Placemat Illustration

Second Bonus Placemat!

Share