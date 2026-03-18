The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

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Dan_in_MO
Mar 20

I understand where you’re coming from. There are multiple sources making the accusation that Kent leaked info but I would not base my whole case on Mark Levin. He has long and deep ties to Israel and Netanyahu so he is hardly an objective source.

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