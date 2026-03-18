When Joe Kent — a decorated Green Beret with 11 combat deployments — abruptly resigned as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), he didn’t leave quietly. He posted a public letter on X attacking the President’s Iran war policy, blamed Israel, and accused the administration of starting an unnecessary war. Yesterday Mark Levin noted some personal experiences with Kent, calling him a serial leaker, a backstabber, and a national security threat. Here are the details.

The Kent Resignation Scandal

A senior counterterrorism official with an elite military background was placed in one of the most sensitive intelligence positions in the country. But months before his resignation, he was already suspected of leaking classified information and had been quietly removed from presidential briefings and Iran war planning. When he finally resigned, he didn’t go quietly — he posted a public letter designed to undermine the President’s military strategy in the middle of an active conflict. The timeline of events reveals a pattern: access, suspicion, confrontation, and a dramatic public exit designed for maximum political damage.

Why the Kent Allegations Matter

The allegations against Kent go way beyond a policy disagreement. If confirmed, a senior intel official leaked private presidential conversations, was caught, was warned, and then — instead of resigning quietly — chose to publicly attack the Commander-in-Chief’s war strategy while American troops were actively engaged in combat.

Kent’s critics argue this wasn’t just disloyalty; it was a deliberate act designed to weaken public support for the mission, hand Iran a propaganda victory, and put military personnel at greater risk. The dramatic reversal of Kent’s own prior positions — from praising Israel and supporting maximum pressure on Iran to blaming a “Jewish lobby” — raises serious questions about Kent's motives.

Whether Joe Kent is a whistleblower or a backstabber depends on who you ask. But certain facts are hard to argue with: he was already suspected of leaking, he was cut from sensitive briefings, and he chose to go public with his criticism during an active military operation. Mark Levin’s case against Kent isn’t just about one man — it’s about what happens when people in the most trusted positions in government use that access to undermine the very missions they were hired to support. In wartime, that’s not just a political problem. It’s a question of national security.

Based on the Mark Levin Show podcast, 3/17/2026.

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