For nearly 50 years, the A-10 Warthog has been the best friend of American ground troops. Its unmistakable “BRRRRRRRRRRRRT” report and ability to fly low, slow, and take huge punishment has made it a legend — from the Gulf War to the Iran Conflict. For years they’ve been trying to retire the fleet, and no direct replacement is officially in the works. As of this writing, the Warthog is scheduled to be maintained until 2030. So what’s next? Here are a couple of graphics to level-set and speculate on the future…

The A-10 Today

The A-10 Warthog has earned its legendary status through decades of saving lives on the ground. Built in the 1970s with one mission in mind—protecting soldiers from above—it combines a titanium-armored cockpit, redundant systems that keep it flying after heavy damage, and the devastating GAU-8 cannon that can destroy tanks in seconds. It loiters low and slow over battlefields where faster jets and drones simply can’t deliver the same persistent, precise firepower. Even as the Air Force retires the fleet in favor of multi-role aircraft, Congress and ground troops keep pushing back because no current platform truly matches its unique blend of toughness, endurance, and raw firepower.

The A-11 Tomorrow

The A-10’s retirement doesn’t have to mean the end of dedicated close air support—it could mean a true evolution. A made-up successor, tagged the A-11 “Thunderhog,” would keep everything pilots and ground troops love about the Warthog: low-and-slow mission profile, bubble canopy for eyes-on battlefield, a brutal rotary cannon, and an uncanny ability to absorb punishment and keep going. But the 11 would add modern ceramic composite armor, adaptive-cycle engines with thrust vectoring, AI co-pilots, directed-energy lasers for drone defense, and the ability to command swarms of cheap drone wingmen. The idea isn’t to replace the Warthog with a stealth fighter—it’s to give the next generation of soldiers the same guardian angel for 2030 and beyond.

The Future? An Unmanned Ghost Hog

The next logical step after a manned Warthog successor is requiring no pilot at all. An autonomous “Ghost Hog” would take everything great about close air support and supercharge it. Without a pilot, the aircraft can fly longer missions, pull harder turns, take bigger risks, carry more armor and ammo, and cost a fraction of a manned jet. Advanced AI would handle sensor fusion, target identification, and split-second decisions in milliseconds — far faster than any human reflex — while still keeping a human commander “in the loop” to approve lethal action and enforce rules of engagement. Even better, these drones wouldn’t fly alone. A single operator could direct a swarm of four to eight Ghost Hogs working together, sharing data, dividing targets, and protecting each other with onboard lasers and electronic warfare. This ain’t scifi — there are existing programs like USAF’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft and Skyborg, which are already laying the foundation. The Ghost Hog is just an evolution: the Warthog’s legendary toughness and firepower, finally freed from having to protect the human operator.

The message here is simple. The A-10 Warthog’s story isn’t about an aircraft—it’s about a battle philosophy. It’s the belief that protecting soldiers on the ground requires a dedicated aircraft built for that job and nothing else. As USAF moves toward multi-role fighters, drones, and networked combat systems, the question remains: can those platforms deliver when troops are pinned down in a valley at 0600? Maybe the future isn’t about replacing the Warthog at all. Maybe it’s about improving it—tougher, smarter, and still loud enough to make the bad guys skeedaddle. BRRRRT 4 LIFE.

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