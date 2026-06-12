Based upon a thread by @GOPoversight on X. The reviews are in!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Best autism clinic I ever visited—they diagnosed me, my dog, and my houseplant in under three minutes.” — Drive-Thru Patient

Minnesota had one job: feed kids and care for the sick. Instead, billions in federal money walked out the door. A 205-page House Oversight report says state leaders saw the fraud coming, had the power to stop it, and froze—worried more about lawsuits, bad press, or discovery of their own complicity—you make the call. It’s a story of fake meals, luxury cars, and a judge who had to publicly tell Gov. Walz to stop lying.

A nonprofit called Feeding Our Future was supposed to make sure poor kids got fed during COVID. Instead, it became a money printer for crooks. One site, Safari Restaurant, claimed it was serving 5,000 meals a day, seven days a week—enough food for an entire school district pouring out of one little storefront. They handed in fake invoices and attendance sheets stuffed with made-up kids. The state could see the numbers were insane as early as 2020, but kept cutting checks anyway. About $250 million walked out the door and turned into luxury cars, mansions, and overseas property. Kids? Kids? What kids?

In April 2021, the state finally hit pause and issued a stop-payment order to Feeding Our Future. Then, just nine days after a court hearing, officials quietly turned the money back on. When people asked why, the Governor said a judge had ordered them to keep paying. One problem: that wasn’t true. Judge Guthmann was so pissed off he made a very unusual and public statement saying he never ordered any such thing—every single payment was made voluntarily, no court order involved. That little “oopsie” kept the cash flowing for eight more months until the FBI kicked the doors in during January 2022.

This is where it gets weird. In December 2021, state Attorney General Keith Ellison sat down with several Feeding Our Future figures—some later convicted—and was caught on tape promising to “fight these people” who were investigating them. Soon after, a few of those folks chipped in to Ellison’s campaign (the donations were later returned once they were made public). Some state workers said the real reason nobody pulled the plug was fear of being called racist for “targeting diverse communities.” And the honest employees who tried to sound the alarm? They got surprise “check-ins,” surveillance threats, and a clear message to sit down and shut up.

The fake-meals scandal was just the appetizer. Over in the state’s Medicaid programs, a whole Golden Corral buffet was wide open. Shady clinics handed out bogus autism diagnoses for kickbacks, a rehab company paid illegal referral fees and settled with the feds for $18.5 million, and a housing program got so “riddled with fraud” they had to shut it down in 2025. Because Minnesota basically let providers fill out the paperwork themselves with almost no checking, out-of-state grifters drove in just to cash in—a little thing called “fraud tourism.”

All told, up to $9 billion was lost or put at risk across 14 high-risk programs.

One has to assume that Minnesota’s Democrat leaders — Governor Walz, A.G. Ellison, and Ilhan Omar, to name but a few — were intimately involved with these thefts.

If this scandal finally forces real reform—then maybe the kids who never got their meals will at least leave us something: hard time for the enablers.

Based upon a thread by @GOPoversight on X.

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