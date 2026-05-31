Under the… legislation that recently passed Congress can do a resolution of disapproval and the president can veto it. The only reason that the president supported [it] is because it allows him to get what he wants on Iran which is to get nukes to Iran. —Senator Mark Kirk (R-Illinois), July 15, 2015

The Pipeline

Buckle up, folks — turns out Uncle Sam’s been moonlighting as a Hamas fundraiser. Joe couldn’t find Israel on a map if you stapled it to a bowl of pudding, but somehow his administration found 5 million dollars to bankroll the people screaming for our mutual destruction.

A new House Judiciary Committee memo (PDF) dated May 29, 2026 reveals something most Americans never imagined possible: their own tax dollars were secretly routed through giant U.S. nonprofits like the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the Tides Network (remember that one?) — and ended up funding street protests against a sitting Israeli prime minister, plus — as a bonus — terror-linked organizations. The paper trail runs through USAID, the State Department, and a web of “philanthropic” middlemen. It’s the kind of scheme that, in plain English, asks: who the f*** is our government working for?

Obama’s Long War on Israel

17 years of decisions — from the “Chickenshit” insult to cash pallets in Tehran to the UN abstention to the latest NGO pipeline — and shows they aren’t random scandals. They form a consistent pattern: weaken Israel, strengthen Iran, and route American resources to the people who chant “Death to America.”

Look, when one guy spends 17 years doing the same thing, that’s not a coincidence — that’s a passion. And the man never left D.C., he just changed the nameplate on the desk to “Joe.”

So here’s the bottom line, kids: Obama and his Armani militia spent 17 years quarterbacking the Iran fan club. They spied on Bibi, called him names like the Real Housewives of Tehran, mailed Iran’s terrorist chiefs enough cash to fund a Marvel movie, and then funneled our tax dollars through more nonprofits than even Soros has. If a Republican did 1/10th of this, the New York Times would still have front-page headlines in the year 3024.

The numbers six, six and six come to mind.

Share to earn Rewards! See the Leaderboard for details.

Share

The “You are there…” Graphic History Daily Guide - relive the pivotal moments in history.

Share

Online Graphic Novels

The true story of “Russia Collusion” - Spygate, the Graphic Novel. Also available in Paperback and on Kindle!

Hunter Biden’s exploits that led to the Ukraine Impeachment saga - a true tale illustrated like a graphic novel.

Share