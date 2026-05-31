The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

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Pnoldguy
5h

I'm paraphrasing, but I remember Obama in an interview saying if he could find a bumblehead to install as president then he could sit in his underwear and send instructions for a third term. And then, 💥 BAM 💥 the machine gives us Biden! Anyone paying attention to politics could connect the dots!

Thanks for the visuals, Mr. Ross.

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