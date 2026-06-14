The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

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Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
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I know this for a fact. Grew up in Scarsdale, the granddaughter of a wealthy investor. Grandpa’s smarts didn’t go far in my family as mom and dad were drinkers and spenders, and though I had a great childhood and private schools, I worked for everything I have, no generational wealth. Some of My classmates in uber private girls school were the same story-daddy built a fortune, children spent it. The smarts skipped town with the dough.

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