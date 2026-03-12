America’s borders aren’t just open — they’re being held open on purpose. That’s the argument Mark Levin made on March 11th in a nearly two-hour deep dive that connects the dots between unchecked immigration, rising Islamist influence, a failed terrorist attack the media barely covered, and an ongoing military conflict with Iran. Whether you agree with him or not, the facts he lays out deserve your attention — because the consequences affect every American.

Observations & Proof Points

Levin lays out a pattern that’s hard to ignore: powerful elites on both sides of the Atlantic have avoided any honest conversation about mass immigration — especially from regions with strong Islamist movements. In the U.S., Democrats have actively tried to defund border enforcement while shielding sanctuary cities, and the real motive is building a permanent voting majority. Meanwhile, a real ISIS-inspired bombing attempt in New York City was downplayed by the media, and Islamist political influence is visibly growing in places like Dearborn, Michigan and parts of Europe. The question Levin raises is simple: if we can’t honestly talk about these threats, how are we supposed to stop them?

Iran, DHS & the Democrat-Islamist Overlap

There are two fronts in this story, and Levin notes that they’re connected. Overseas, the U.S. military is engaged in operations against Iran’s regime — but the job isn’t done. Iran still has its army, secret police, and nuclear ambitions intact. Pulling out early to avoid short-term economic pain could lead to a far worse outcome: a nuclear-armed regime with nothing to lose. At home, Democrats and Islamist groups have found common ground on issues like open borders, opposition to Israel, and resistance to law enforcement agencies. Levin’s warning is blunt — this alliance is temporary. Once Islamist political influence reaches a tipping point, it won’t serve either American party. It will serve itself. And the media’s refusal to cover these connections only accelerates the magnitude of the problem.

None of this is comfortable to talk about — and that’s exactly Levin’s point. When the media won’t report a failed terror attack with an IED honestly, when politicians actively destroy border enforcement for votes, and when politicians hand influence to people who don’t share American values, silence isn’t neutrality. It’s surrender. Whether you listen to the full episode or just look at the facts laid out here, the takeaway is the same: Americans deserve the truth, and they deserve leaders willing to act on it before it’s too late.

Update: another Islamist terror attack was just reported in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan at a synagogue.

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