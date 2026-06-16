⭐ “One star. I came for child safety tips and left understanding the Five Eyes intelligence alliance. False advertising — and that’s apparently the whole point.” — Sally in Dallas

Chapter 1 — How the Cage Was Built:

This didn’t start in London. It started in Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran — the original control freaks who figured out you can muzzle people under the brand of “safety.” A young coder — Pavel Durov — told them to pound sand and built an app called Telegram where your messages stayed yours. The tyrants lost that round. But the suits in the West were watching and taking notes, and they realized you don’t need a dictator’s uniform to act like one — you just need a friendlier word for it. They crossed out “dictatorship,” wrote in “protecting you,” and kept the same exact machine. It’s the same car with a new paint job.

Chapter 2 — Britain, Right Now

Fast-forward to 2026. A British PM named Starmer watches his poll numbers do a swan dive off a cliff, so he grabs the one issue nobody can argue with: “protect the children.” He bans social media for under-16s — sounds noble. But here’s the catch: to prove a kid is under 16, every adult has to cough up a passport, a face-scan, and a credit card. Funny how “checking ages” always ends with a file that has your name on it. And if you post the wrong opinion? They’ve got handcuffs for that too. The kid is the excuse. The list is the weapon.

Chapter 3 — The Five Eyes Close In

Now zoom out. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the UK all dropped the exact same ban in the exact same window. That’s not parenting — that’s a group text. These are four of the Five Eyes spy nations, and the same machine cranked all four bans off one assembly line. Then they went after the tech leaders who refused to play ball — pressure, arrests, even a quiet “help us censor these channels and your legal problems vanish.” Meanwhile they’re using a crowbar called “Chat Control” to pry open your private messages. They didn’t defeat the tyrants. They put them on the payroll as consultants.

Chapter 4 — Coming to America?

Here’s the part that should put a chill down your spine: the fifth eye is the United States. The same pressure is already drifting this way, with foreign governments leaning on the apps in your pocket to delete, block, and silence — globally. But America’s got something the others gave away: the First and Fourth Amendments. The Founders met men exactly like this and wrote the rules specifically to stop them. And remember — banning the front door just sends kids tunneling out the back through a VPN into the worst part of the internet, so it doesn’t even work. The fix isn’t complicated. It’s regular Americans —you and I— saying HELL NO: my data, my voice, my rights.

If Democrats return to power, rest assured they will follow this exact same playbook, Constitution be damned.

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