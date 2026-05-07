With all of the news surrounding Iran, I personally needed a summary of the past seven days. So… we keep hearing different things about Iran, the Strait, etc. The following attempts to offer a well-researched digest.

During the past week, Iran attacked UAE oil sites at Fujairah. U.S. and Iranian forces clashed at sea. And late on May 7, explosions were reported near Iranian ports — though nobody can confirm what happened. Nothing hit the Iranian mainland for sure, but obviously everyone is on edge.

Kinetic Action Meets Subtle Diplomacy

The U.S. and Iran were shooting and talking at the same time. Iran launched drones and missiles at the UAE. The U.S. Navy destroyed Iranian fast boats and stopped a tanker.

But Iran also handed over a 14-point peace plan through Pakistan. President Trump paused the naval escort mission and said talks were going “very good.” Officials called the attacks “below threshold” — meaning not bad enough to kill the ceasefire. In plain English: both sides are tired and are testing how far they can push.

What might be next?

Bullish scenario (de-escalation holds): watch for a formal framework announcement, the reopening of Hormuz shipping under new rules, and Iran pausing attacks on UAE targets. If Trump keeps Project Freedom on hold and sanctions talks advance, the deal is real.

Bearish scenario (more conflict): watch for a strike confirmed on Iranian soil, a U.S. Navy ship actually hit (not just claimed), or Israel re-entering the picture. If oil prices spike above pre-ceasefire levels or the UAE formally requests U.S. retaliation, the truce is dead.

Wildcard: the May 7 Qeshm/Bandar Abbas explosions. If independent reporting confirms a U.S. strike on Iranian soil, everything changes overnight. For now, the signal is simple: a lot of smoke, a little fire, and a very narrow path to peace. Keep your eyes on the Strait.

Pray for peace.

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