Based upon analysis by 10Δ

Most people see the wars in the Middle East, the sanctions on Russia, and the pressure on Venezuela as separate events. They’re not. When you line them up in order — Europe’s energy divorce from Russia, Syria’s fall, Venezuela’s capture, and now Iran’s crisis — a single pattern emerges.

The U.S. appears to be executing a coordinated, multi-year strategy to seize control of the world’s energy supply, lock it into the dollar system, and use that control to dominate the race for artificial intelligence. This is bigger than oil. It’s about who runs the next century.

The Four-Phase Strategy

Over the past four years, the United States has systematically dismantled every major energy supply route that operated outside the dollar.

Sanctions and the destruction of Nordstream turned Europe from an energy customer with choices into a captive buyer of American LNG The fall of Assad severed China’s Belt and Road land corridor to the Mediterranean Venezuela’s heavy crude reserves — the world’s largest — came under effective U.S. control in January The Iran–Israel conflict shut down the Strait of Hormuz, crippled Qatar’s massive LNG facility for up to five years, and eliminated Iran as an independent oil supplier

In under 90 days, the last two major non-dollar oil channels were neutralized. The only remaining large-scale energy supplier left standing is the United States.

Share

Economic Ramifications

The financial markets are already confirming the thesis. The dollar is surging because the world needs dollars to buy the only large-scale energy that’s left. Gold and Bitcoin are falling — not because they’re weak assets, but because institutions in Europe and Asia are selling them to raise the dollars they need to keep the lights on. Brent crude has pushed above $100. If the Strait of Hormuz stays closed for six months or longer, European gas prices could remain elevated for years, and U.S. LNG exporters stand to capture hundreds of billions in additional revenue. In the most extreme scenario — a compliant successor government in Iran — the U.S. and its allies could control 40 to 45 million barrels per day out of a global total of 103 million. At that point, OPEC stops mattering. The petrodollar doesn’t just survive — it evolves into a petro-and-LNG dollar that locks buyers into decades-long contracts and regasification infrastructure they can’t walk away from.

Energy, Currency and Compute

The endgame is not just about oil or even money. It’s about artificial intelligence. AI is a physical industry — it runs on electricity, chips, and rare materials. By controlling global energy supply and choking the corridors China depends on, the U.S. is degrading China’s ability to power its data centers and manufacture semiconductors.

America is energy self-sufficient. China is not, and every unit of energy it imports now moves through chokepoints the U.S. Navy now controls. Iran was China’s last overland bypass — and it’s gone. Russia is next: a post-war Iran reopening under U.S. influence undercuts Russian crude on price, and Ukraine is already destroying Russian energy infrastructure. The message to Moscow is simple: two regimes fell in three months, and you’re next unless you sign a deal. Then comes the final negotiation with China, where the U.S. holds every card — energy, currency, and compute.

The nation that controls all three will likely build superintelligent AI first. That is the real prize.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It’s a reading of the sequence. Europe, Syria, Venezuela, Iran — each move builds on the last, and the financial markets are pricing it in right now. The short-term cost to ordinary Americans is real: higher gas prices and some inflation. But from the macro perspective, those costs are acceptable if the alternative is losing the AI race to China — a race many view as winner-take-all.

Share

Enjoying these? Subscribe now, Free or Paid! A Paid subscription includes the “You wake up in…” Time Travel Series, the true story of Spygate - the Graphic Novel, and all of the Secret Archives!

The “You wake up in…” Time Travel Series - illustrated like graphic novels.

Share

The true story of “Russia Collusion” - Spygate, the Graphic Novel. Online and available on Kindle and in paperback!

Hunter Biden’s exploits - as a graphic novel.

Share