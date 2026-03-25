The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

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Aladdin Sane
Mar 26

You are going to have a lot material for future projects, this is just getting started. Here is an idea. The Battle of Kahrg Island. You know it’s going to be epic. Amphibious Marine landing F35 Apache A10 discombobulaters. Wow!

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