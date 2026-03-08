On March 6, 2026, Mark Levin described what may be an unprecedented moment in American history: a major political party actively undermining the military and the commander-in-chief during the onset of a military operation. With Operation Epic Fury targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile programs, and the entire Islamist regime, Levin and guest Lee Smith laid out a damning case — with quotes, polling data, and roughly 50 years of Iranians killing Americans — that the Democrats’ war is focused on political power, not American interests.

Unprecedented Political Sabotage?

The Democrat Party’s immediate response to Operation Epic Fury is unique: its senior leaders — Schumer, Jeffries, Murphy, Warner, and Kaine — instantly attacked the mission and predicted its failure while American forces were engaged in combat against Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. And Democrats introduced War Powers resolutions to constrain the commander-in-chief in real time — which no political party has ever done during the first phase of a new and successful military campaign.

Lee Smith: The Case for Epic Fury

Mark Levin interviewed author Lee Smith, who made the legal — not to mention moral — case that Operation Epic Fury is not a war of choice or a proxy war for Israel, but a necessity almost half a century in the making — from the 1979 American hostage crisis through the Beirut Marine barracks bombing, Khobar Towers, hundreds of U.S. troops killed by Iranian proxies in Iraq and Afghanistan, to Iran’s current sprint toward nuclear breakout with 60%-enriched uranium and active ICBM development.

Smith called out the kooks on both the left and right by name, noting that Trump is the first president since the hostage crisis willing to actually confront the Islamist terror regime. He also pointed to the operation’s rapid early success — Iranian naval forces destroyed, missile capabilities degraded by roughly 90%, and multiple nuclear sites struck — as proof that decisive U.S. action, not appeasement or delay, is the path to lasting peace.

Levin and Smith raise a critical question question for America: when U.S. service members are in harm’s way executing a mission with overwhelming public support, what is the purpose of introducing War Powers resolutions, predicting failure on camera, and opposing the mission in real time?

My answer is disturbing but realistic.

A political party that opens the borders to tens of millions of unknowns, defunds the police and DHS, frees violent criminals en masse, and secretly funds Iran’s nuclear and terror ambitions — well, that isn’t a real American party at all. It’s something else.

Vote accordingly in November.

Share

Enjoying these infographics? Please consider a Paid subscription. Paid subscribers get access to the AI Time Travel Series, the Illustrated Spygate and all of the Secret Archives!

The Time Travel Series: using AI to relive the past first person. Dozens of episodes online.

Share

Spygate Illustrated

A dramatization of real events. This is Part I. The entire book is online - and available on Kindle and in paperback!

Share