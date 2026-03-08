The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
Mar 8

It’s something “else”, alright.

The party itself has devolved into a full throated domestic enemy and threat to national security.

It couldn’t be more glaring.

Reply
Share
Jack Cashill's avatar
Jack Cashill
Mar 8

Exactly

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture