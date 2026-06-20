⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Finally, a graphic novel where the bat isn’t the villain. My family thanks you!” — A Bat, Slandered Since 2020

For years, we were told to “trust the science” and shut up. We were told the lab-leak idea was a nutty conspiracy. Now, a stack of newly released government documents tells a different story. On her last day in office, the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dropped emails, reports, and whistleblower accounts that point straight back at one man and the money he sent overseas. This is the story those papers tell… and which The New York Times won’t even mention. Buckle up.

CHAPTER 1: FOLLOW THE MONEY

Long before anyone heard the word COVID, choices were already being made. Money meant for keeping people safe took a strange trip across the world to fund the riskiest kind of research. The kicker is that someone whose last name rhymes with Fauci had already cautioned, in writing, about exactly this danger — then helped fund it anyway. It’s the oldest mistake in the book: ignoring your own advice.

CHAPTER 2: THE SCRIPT GETS WRITTEN

When the virus showed up, the first instinct of a few powerful people wasn’t to find the truth — it was to settle on a story. A paper appeared overnight to calm everyone down. Then came the clever trick: one man recommended the “experts,” those experts blessed the official version, and that version got beamed back to the public as if independent reviewers had agreed on it. It wasn’t a debate. It was a closed loop, and the door was locked from the inside.

CHAPTER 3: SHUT UP OR ELSE

Here’s where it stops being a science argument and starts feeling like a shakedown. The people whose entire job is to call things straight believed it was a lab leak. Then, somehow, the scoreboard flipped. And the folks who wouldn’t play along? They found their careers suddenly on the chopping block, their “anonymous” complaints requiring a lawyer and a photo ID. Funny how “trust the experts” only counted when the experts agreed.

CHAPTER 4: THE BILL COMES DUE

Eventually, everyone has to sit in the hot seat. Under oath, the answer was a shrug and a “not that I recall.” The problem with that answer is that paper doesn’t get nervous and paper doesn’t forget. When the folder finally opened, the scam was over. The lectures, the finger-wagging, the “I am science!” screeds, the lab coat treated like a halo — all of it ran into the one thing experts can’t out-argue: the documents.

So here’s the bottom line.

A man asked us to follow the science, then allegedly steered the science, the spies, and the story all by himself. He warned about super-viruses, then helped pay for the experiments. He told Congress he didn’t remember — but the emails said otherwise. Whether you call it arrogance or a cover-up, the lesson is the same: when someone fights this hard to keep you from asking a question, the question is probably worth asking. And always, always follow the money.

Based upon DNI Tulsi Gabbard Releases Evidence Anthony Fauci Manipulated Intelligence and Lied to Congress by The Conservative Treehouse.

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