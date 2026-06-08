“Qatar bought a soccer team, a giant energy conglomerate — and, it seems, a French President.” — Biff Spackle

In April 2024, a 73-page secret report landed on the desk of France’s President Macron. It said the Muslim Brotherhood (once aligned with Nazi Germany) had spent forty years (yes, four decades) secretly infiltrating French neighborhoods, schools, and city halls. And all of it was bankrolled by Qatar and Turkey. Emmanuel Macron read the report. He understood it. Then he locked it in a drawer. And full credit for this story goes to Behind the Narrative 📣.

This is the story he tried to bury.

The report had a name: “The Muslim Brotherhood and Political Islam in France.” It laid out a step-by-step plan — recruit the lost with job offers, build a parallel society with its own schools and banks, then get loyal operatives elected to school boards and councils. For months Macron said nothing. Then in May 2025, Le Figaro got the whole thing and printed it. The secret was out. And Macron was pissed.

None of this is free. Turkey’s religion ministry, the Diyanet, runs a $3.5 billion budget. It picks the imams in French mosques, pays them, and writes their Friday sermons back in Ankara. Qatar pushed about $102 million across Europe for mosques and schools. Qatar also owns the Paris soccer club, big stakes in French energy and construction, and piles of French real estate. Nine days after Qatar promised Macron €10 billion, he announced recognizing a Palestinian state was no longer “taboo.” You connect the dots.

Two Reports, Zero Action.

The strangest part is who helped. French progressives and Green politicians waved it through. Anyone who pointed at the problem got branded a racist or “Islamophobic,” so people stopped pointing. 90% of French citizens wanted the Muslim Brotherhood banned.

The government’s big answer? A ban on importing foreign imams — except the Brotherhood already trains its own, inside France. Two reports, one leaked and one from parliament, both said act now. Both got nothing.

France is another lesson. The same report names Belgium, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the UK. The European Parliament found Brotherhood-linked groups pulling EU grant money to undermine the exact system funding them. Even the Somalis on Ohio are envious. The report’s just sitting there. The pipelines from Ankara and Doha are still open.

Where are the EU’s major mainstream news outlets?

As you’d expect, they are silent - and also complicit.

Share to earn Rewards! See the Leaderboard for details.

Share

The “You are there…” Graphic History Daily Guide - relive the pivotal moments in history.

Share

Online Graphic Novels

The true story of “Russia Collusion” - Spygate, the Graphic Novel. Also available in Paperback and on Kindle!

Hunter Biden’s exploits that led to the Ukraine Impeachment saga - a true tale illustrated like a graphic novel.

Share