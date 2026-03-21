Between 2009 and 2024, a series of U.S. policy decisions funneled billions of dollars — sometimes literally in pallets of cash — toward Iran, the country the U.S. government has long called the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. The is the timeline of those actions, the money trail, and the consequences that inevitably followed. The numbers are in the public record. All connections are drawn from congressional reports, investigative journalism, and on-the-ground events.

The Setup: 1979–2013

For decades after the 1979 hostage crisis, the United States treated Iran like a dangerous enemy — because it was and is. A nation that funded attacks around the world and held American lives hostage. But starting in 2009, that posture began to shift. As revolts swept the Middle East following Barack Obama’s American Apology Tour during the Arab Spring, U.S. policy choices shaped which movements received support and which were left to fail. Most critically, when everyday Iranians rose up against their own government in the Green Revolution — a moment many experts believed could have toppled Iran’s theocracy — the Obama administration offered no backing.

The Deal: 2013–2017

The Iran nuclear deal became the defining foreign policy act of the Obama second term — and the most controversial. Critics point to a Senate investigation that found administration officials pressured the U.S. Treasury to help Iran convert $5.7 billion through foreign banks. Then came $1.7 billion sent entirely in untraceable non-U.S. cash on cargo planes — with $400 million delivered the same day Iran released American prisoners. Those Obama bucks, according to investigative reporters went to:

Hezbollah

Houthi rebels in Yemen

Iran’s elite Quds Force

Among others

Meanwhile, when Syria crossed the Obama administration’s “no chemical weapons” “red line,” no consequences followed — effectively opening the door for Russia and Iran to establish a military foothold in Syria.

The Trump Resistance: 2017–2021

The Trump administration moved fast to reverse course. The Iran nuclear deal was terminated. Funding channels to Palestinian groups tied to terrorism were cut. ISIS was obliterated as a territorial force. And the Abraham Accords brought historic normalization agreements between Israel and multiple Arab nations — something decades of traditional diplomacy had failed to achieve. And somehow the bumbling orange-man Donald Trump had. Meanwhile, rather than leaving Washington as previous presidents had, the Obamas purchased a mansion blocks from the White House, where biographers and journalists described them as the practical heads of a party infrastructure working to undermine the new administration. It was never a peaceful transition of power as scandals like Spygate and the Hunter Biden Laptop Impeachment demonstrated.

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The Return: 2021–2024

When the ostensible Biden administration took office in January 2021 — staffed heavily by Obama-era officials — the money pipeline to Iran reopened immediately. By late 2023, another $10 billion in frozen assets was magically unfrozen. Analysts estimate that between unenforced sanctions and direct relief, Iran received close to $60 billion during this period. The consequences were measurable: 139 documented attacks on American troops by Iran-backed forces. Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas grew bolder and better funded. Critics describe this period as the culmination of a 15-year pattern — a consistent policy of empowering the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism while simultaneously weakening the security of America’s closest Middle Eastern ally, Israel.

Yes, you read that right. Obama funded Iran’s attacks on U.S. troops.

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Fifteen years of policy decisions. Billions of dollars in cash, unfrozen assets, and unenforced sanctions. A trail that runs from Washington through Oman, Tehran, Beirut, Sanaa, and Gaza. And all of Barack Obama’s mansions.

I don’t blame Israel for the current conflict. I blame Obama.

Based upon Obama and New Auschwitz (2023)

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