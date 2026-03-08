A summary of crowdsourced reports.

In fewer than ten days, the combined precision of American and Israeli airpower has done what decades of sanctions, diplomacy, and proxy warfare could not: methodically dismantled the Islamic Republic’s ability to strike back. Operation Epic Fury, launched on 2/28/26 — hours after the strikes that killed the Supreme Leader and his inner circle — has exposed a military infrastructure that appeared fearsome on paper but proved vulnerable when it counted. The numbers tell a stark and accelerating story of collapse.

Iran’s Defenses: Systematic Collapse

Iran’s layered air defense network — mostly Russian-supplied S-300 batteries and radar installations ringing its nuclear and command sites — has lost about 80% of its effectiveness in less than a week of coalition strikes. Simultaneously, more than 50% of its mobile missile launchers have been destroyed or are inoperable, and the rate at which Iran can mount retaliatory missile salvos has plummeted by as much as 86%. With US surveillance drones now flying unchallenged over all major Iranian cities, the regime’s defensive perimeter has ceased to exist. Its remaining assets are exposed to strikes at a time and place of the coalition’s choosing.

The trajectory of Iran’s retaliatory strikes tells the story of a military in freefall. On Day 1, the regime unleashed over 500 missiles and hundreds of drones in the largest single barrage in modern Middle Eastern warfare — and still achieved only a 4% hit rate against coalition defenses. By Day 4, launch volume had cratered 95%, and by the second week, Iran had shifted to small, dispersed drone swarms — not as a strategy of strength, but as their only option.

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With cumulative launches exceeding 800 ballistic missiles and 2,000 drones across multiple theaters, yet failing to achieve a single strategic breakthrough, the data reveals a regime that has spent the bulk of its conventional deterrent for negligible military return. The clerical leadership — what remains of it — now faces an existential reckoning: its offensive arm is broken, its defenses are transparent to coalition surveillance, and reconstitution is blocked by the destruction of production facilities and propellant plants.

Bottom Line

Iran’s decades-long investment in missile and drone arsenals — designed to stop exactly this kind of campaign — has been obliterated in a matter of days by combined US-Israeli operations. The regime’s shift from massed salvos to occasional drone harassment is not adaptation; it demonstrates that Iran’s military has run out of options. For surviving leadership, the calculus has fundamentally changed: the only deterrent is spent, the homeland is exposed, and every day of continued conflict only deepens the asymmetry.

Postscript

Military analyst Simplicius, who has a well-written Substack, appears to have consistently underestimated America’s novel military advantages — from combining AI, advanced sensors and sensor-jamming technologies to unparalleled warfighters and weapons. Simplicius dreams of the day when Iran will show its hidden, Hitler-from-the-bunker-style secret weapon that can destroy a U.S. aircraft carrier.

Can’t recall who said it, but everyone should learn a simple lesson: “America will welcome its enemies to the major leagues of violence.”

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