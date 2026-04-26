Yesterday President Trump was again targeted for assassination by yet another “lone wolf.” Jeff Childers revisited all three attempts on the President’s life:

All three episodes share a common shape: a lone, heavily armed man, apparently motivated at least in part by politics, probing the edges of Trump’s protective bubble and exploiting a specific vulnerability in the environment. When does a ‘lone wolf’ become a pack? … Did these shooters get help —active or passive— from people inside who know how the system really works? Remember the Ian Fleming chestnut: once is coincidence. Twice is happenstance. Three times is enemy action.

The implication is that of an inside job.

I was reminded of a bizarre statement that Obama/Biden State Department official Victoria Nuland made a few dozen hours before the Butler shooting. Nuland — you may recall — as a key figure in the 2014 in Ukraine’s Maidan revolution that set the stage for multiple Russian invasions. Did someone say USAID? Yes, they did. Nuland oversaw programs that included USAID funding for Ukraine.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane.

Nuland’s commentary was bizarre given the timing.

Well, first of all, I don’t believe Donald Trump will be elected by the American people. This man is a felon, he is a liar, he is not a supporter of basic U.S. democratic freedoms and principles. He’s talking about locking up Americans, locking up immigrants, hurting our economy, etc. So I don’t think that Donald Trump is going to be president, so if that’s what Putin’s betting on, he’s going to get an unhappy surprise, I think. That is number one.

Just hours later, 20 year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks came within a whisker of killing Donald J. Trump. And Crooks remains a cipher nearly two years later. We are told:

Crooks acted alone

No motive was identified

No foreign direction or larger conspiracy was found in spite of the fact that Crooks appeared to be in communication with others minutes before the attempt Who was Crooks texting? Hopefully not Victoria Nuland.

His social media presence was almost non-existent, absolutely bizarre for a 20-year old

Crooks was as close to a spook - a covert operative - that you can get without receiving a blue badge from the CIA.

It may be time for federal investigators to ask Victoria Nuland a few questions. While she’s hooked up to a polygraph.

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