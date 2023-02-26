The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

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Tbone's avatar
Tbone
Feb 27, 2023Edited

So , I wonder what safeguards Republicans put in place to insure that this doesn't happen again .

They had full control of Congress and the White House for awhile since 2008 when this occurred.

When we stop tolerating this BS , then the BS will stop. We don't need accountability, we need prison sentences for corruption in DC. No amount of oversight hearings will amount to anything except frustration. We need to demand indictments and restitution from the personal assets of any and all politicians found guilty. And any trials need to be held in a state far removed from the corruption that is DC.

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rrdoc's avatar
rrdoc
Feb 27, 2023

The D Party is nothing but a criminal enterprise.

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