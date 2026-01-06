The Time Travel Series
You wake up in...
Can we experience the past as realistically as possible?
Like time travel — to see history?
I think we can - and this series explores these scenarios.
Some of these posts are free, others are premium posts requiring a Paid subscription. A Paid subscription truly helps because each of these recreations requires some significant spend for compute (research, image generation, etc.).
A Paid Subscription gets you access to everything.
Free Time Travel Episodes:
04/12/1907 - A Day at Ellis Island, 1907 (for newbies, start here)
12/17/1935 - A Day in Manhattan’s West Village During the Great Depression, 1935
01/03/2026 - A Day capturing Maduro, 2026
10/17/2034 - A Day on Moon Base Alpha, 2034
Free Previews - Paid Time Travel Episodes:
06/15/0075 - A Day in the Life of a Pompeian Slave, 75 CE
08/24/0079 - A Day when Mount Vesuvius Erupted, 79 A.D.
10/14/1066 - A Day at the Battle of Hastings, 1066
10/04/1347 - A Day When the Black Plague Arrived, 1347
10/12/1492 - A Day When Columbus Discovered America, 1492
05/19/1536 - A Day When Anne Boleyn Was Executed, 1536
08/23/1589 - A Day with The Lost Colony of Roanoke, 1589
03/22/1622 - A Day at the Powhatan Indian Uprising, 1622
09/12/1683 - A Day at the Gates of Vienna, 1683
06/10/1752 - A Day When Ben Franklin’s Key Unlocked Electricity, 1752
07/15/1760 - A Day Crossing the Atlantic to America, 1760
12/22/1769 - A Day That Changed America: Daniel Boone and the Shawnee, 1769
03/05/1770 - A Day with Crispus Attucks at the Boston Massacre, 1770
12/16/1773 - A Day at the Boston Tea Party, 1773
04/18/1775 - A Day When Paul Revere Rode to Lexington, 1775
12/14/1775 - A Day in Boston, 1775
12/16/1775 - A Day in Philadelphia, 1775
01/06/1776 - A Day with the Continental Army’s Secret Weapon, 1776
12/25/1776 - A Day When Washington Crossed the Delaware, 1776
01/28/1778 - A Winter Day at Valley Forge, 1778
03/20/1778 - A Day In Paris Spying On Ben Franklin, 1778
04/28/1789 - A Day of a Mutiny on the HMS Bounty, 1789
07/14/1789 - A Day at the Storming of the Bastille, 1789
08/17/1805 - A Day with Lewis, Clark and Sacajawea, 1805
11/18/1805 - A Day When Lewis and Clark Reached the Pacific, 1805
02/07/1812 - A Day When the Mississippi River Ran Backwards, 1812
08/24/1814 - A Day When the Enemy Burned the White House to the Ground, 1814
01/30/1835 - A Day at the The First Presidential Assassination Attempt, 1835
03/06/1836 - A Day at the Alamo with David Crockett, 1836
04/21/1836 - A Day When Sam Houston Broke an Empire, 1836
05/19/1836 - A Day of the Fort Parker Massacre and Cynthia Parker’s Abduction, 1836
05/01/1848 - A Day on the Oregon Trail, 1848
07/15/1849 - A Day with a California Gold Prospector, 1849
08/28/1849 - A Day on the Underground Railroad, 1849
07/21/1861 - A Day with Stonewall Jackson, 1861
05/22/1863 - A Day with Ulysses S. Grant at the Battle of Vicksburg, 1863
07/03/1863 - A Day of Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg, 1863
11/18/1863 - A Day with Lincoln at Gettysburg, 1863
08/19/1864 - A Day in Andersonville Prison, 1864
09/29/1864 - A Day with the 5th United States Colored Troops, 1864
04/14/1865 - A Day with John Wilkes Booth, 1865
12/18/1865 - A Day in Porkopolis (Cincinnati), 1865
05/10/1869 - A Day of the Golden Spike: the Transcontinental Railroad, 1869
10/08/1871 - A Day of the Great Chicago Fire, 1871
12/04/1872 - A Day Finding the Ghost Ship Mary Celeste, 1872
07/02/1881 - A Day at the Garfield Assassination, 1881
08/26/1883 - A Day the Sea Turned to Stone at Krakatoa, 1883
12/26/1885 - A Day of Fear - America’s First Serial Killer Panic, 1885
07/01/1899 - A Day with Teddy Roosevelt at the Battle of San Juan Hill, 1899
06/29/1908 - A Day the Sky Exploded Over Tunguska, 1908
06/28/1914 - A Day When World War I Began, 1914
12/06/1917 - A Day When the City of Halifax Exploded, 1917
01/15/1919 - A Day at the Great Molasses Flood of 1919
11/04/1922 - A Day discovering Tutankhamun’s Tomb, 1922
12/15/1925 - A Day in the Lower East Side, 1925
12/07/1941 - A Day at Pearl Harbor with Cornelia Fort, 1941
08/01/1943 - A Day with JFK on PT-109, 1943
11/22/1963 - A Day When They Killed JFK, 1963
Please bookmark this page, as it will be updated as new time-travel articles are published.