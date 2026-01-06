Can we experience the past as realistically as possible?

Like time travel — to see history?

I think we can - and this series explores these scenarios.

Some of these posts are free, others are premium posts requiring a Paid subscription. A Paid subscription truly helps because each of these recreations requires some significant spend for compute (research, image generation, etc.).

A Paid Subscription gets you access to everything.

Free Time Travel Episodes:

04/12/1907 - A Day at Ellis Island, 1907 (for newbies, start here)

12/17/1935 - A Day in Manhattan’s West Village During the Great Depression, 1935

01/03/2026 - A Day capturing Maduro, 2026

10/17/2034 - A Day on Moon Base Alpha, 2034

Free Previews - Paid Time Travel Episodes:

06/15/0075 - A Day in the Life of a Pompeian Slave, 75 CE

08/24/0079 - A Day when Mount Vesuvius Erupted, 79 A.D.

10/14/1066 - A Day at the Battle of Hastings, 1066

10/04/1347 - A Day When the Black Plague Arrived, 1347

10/12/1492 - A Day When Columbus Discovered America, 1492

05/19/1536 - A Day When Anne Boleyn Was Executed, 1536

08/23/1589 - A Day with The Lost Colony of Roanoke, 1589

03/22/1622 - A Day at the Powhatan Indian Uprising, 1622

09/12/1683 - A Day at the Gates of Vienna, 1683

06/10/1752 - A Day When Ben Franklin’s Key Unlocked Electricity, 1752

07/15/1760 - A Day Crossing the Atlantic to America, 1760

12/22/1769 - A Day That Changed America: Daniel Boone and the Shawnee, 1769

03/05/1770 - A Day with Crispus Attucks at the Boston Massacre, 1770

12/16/1773 - A Day at the Boston Tea Party, 1773

04/18/1775 - A Day When Paul Revere Rode to Lexington, 1775

12/14/1775 - A Day in Boston, 1775

12/16/1775 - A Day in Philadelphia, 1775

01/06/1776 - A Day with the Continental Army’s Secret Weapon, 1776

12/25/1776 - A Day When Washington Crossed the Delaware, 1776

01/28/1778 - A Winter Day at Valley Forge, 1778

03/20/1778 - A Day In Paris Spying On Ben Franklin, 1778

04/28/1789 - A Day of a Mutiny on the HMS Bounty, 1789

07/14/1789 - A Day at the Storming of the Bastille, 1789

08/17/1805 - A Day with Lewis, Clark and Sacajawea, 1805

11/18/1805 - A Day When Lewis and Clark Reached the Pacific, 1805

02/07/1812 - A Day When the Mississippi River Ran Backwards, 1812

08/24/1814 - A Day When the Enemy Burned the White House to the Ground, 1814

01/30/1835 - A Day at the The First Presidential Assassination Attempt, 1835

03/06/1836 - A Day at the Alamo with David Crockett, 1836

04/21/1836 - A Day When Sam Houston Broke an Empire, 1836

05/19/1836 - A Day of the Fort Parker Massacre and Cynthia Parker’s Abduction, 1836

05/01/1848 - A Day on the Oregon Trail, 1848

07/15/1849 - A Day with a California Gold Prospector, 1849

08/28/1849 - A Day on the Underground Railroad, 1849

07/21/1861 - A Day with Stonewall Jackson, 1861

05/22/1863 - A Day with Ulysses S. Grant at the Battle of Vicksburg, 1863

07/03/1863 - A Day of Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg, 1863

11/18/1863 - A Day with Lincoln at Gettysburg, 1863

08/19/1864 - A Day in Andersonville Prison, 1864

09/29/1864 - A Day with the 5th United States Colored Troops, 1864

04/14/1865 - A Day with John Wilkes Booth, 1865

12/18/1865 - A Day in Porkopolis (Cincinnati), 1865

05/10/1869 - A Day of the Golden Spike: the Transcontinental Railroad, 1869

10/08/1871 - A Day of the Great Chicago Fire, 1871

12/04/1872 - A Day Finding the Ghost Ship Mary Celeste, 1872

07/02/1881 - A Day at the Garfield Assassination, 1881

08/26/1883 - A Day the Sea Turned to Stone at Krakatoa, 1883

12/26/1885 - A Day of Fear - America’s First Serial Killer Panic, 1885

07/01/1899 - A Day with Teddy Roosevelt at the Battle of San Juan Hill, 1899

06/29/1908 - A Day the Sky Exploded Over Tunguska, 1908

06/28/1914 - A Day When World War I Began, 1914

12/06/1917 - A Day When the City of Halifax Exploded, 1917

01/15/1919 - A Day at the Great Molasses Flood of 1919

11/04/1922 - A Day discovering Tutankhamun’s Tomb, 1922

12/15/1925 - A Day in the Lower East Side, 1925

12/07/1941 - A Day at Pearl Harbor with Cornelia Fort, 1941

08/01/1943 - A Day with JFK on PT-109, 1943

11/22/1963 - A Day When They Killed JFK, 1963

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