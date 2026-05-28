The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
10h

If you’ve ever driven in downtown Boston by the harbor, Faneuil Hall and the Marketplace, you’ll notice the streets are a veritable labyrinth, all seeming to go every which-a-way.

I’d read that that is because originally they were cattle paths, and just got paved over “as is”, and remain as such to this day.

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John Gross's avatar
John Gross
12h

I love these time shift series. One comment is that not being familiar with the area, I find the shift in viewpoints disorienting, especially where you refer to directions x West End, etc. Where possible, could you show the whole series from one angle to help clarify the progression. Thanks.

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