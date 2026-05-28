Time-Surfing is an experiment. Can we use the latest tools to see an area evolve from wilderness to the modern day? I’d love your comments and feedback! Earn rewards by Sharing this Sub; see the Leaderboard above for details!

Boston began as a small, hilly peninsula called Shawmut, connected to the mainland by a thin neck of land and surrounded by tidal flats and salt marshes. The Massachusett people lived in the region for thousands of years before English Puritans arrived in 1630 and named the new town after Boston, England. Over four centuries, the city pushed back the sea by dumping fill into the harbor and flattening its three original hills, more than tripling its land area. Boston became a center of the American Revolution, a hub of shipping and abolition, a magnet for Irish and Italian immigrants, and a modern capital of finance, medicine, and education. The skyline you see today sits on top of buried wharves, drowned hilltops, and centuries of stubborn ambition.

1620

September 14, 1620 — 5:30 PM — Shawmut Peninsula, Massachusett Territory (future Boston, MA)

A small hilly peninsula juts into a wide blue bay, joined to the mainland by a thin sandy neck. Three rounded hills rise from a green carpet of oak, birch, and meadow. Tidal mudflats glisten along the shoreline at low tide. A few Massachusett wetus stand near a freshwater spring on the eastern slope. Birch-bark canoes are pulled up on a small beach. No buildings, no roads, no smoke from English fires yet. The harbor is wild and quiet.

1640

October 8, 1640 — 5:30 PM — Boston, Massachusetts Bay Colony

A small Puritan town now covers the eastern slope of the peninsula. Wooden houses with steep roofs cluster around a muddy market square. A wooden meetinghouse with a small bell tower stands at the center. Long Wharf has not yet been built, but several short timber piers extend into the harbor. Two square-rigged ships ride at anchor. Cattle graze on the Common. The three hills still rise wild and forested behind the town.

1722

June 12, 1722 — 5:30 PM — Boston, Province of Massachusetts Bay

Boston is now the largest town in British America. Brick and clapboard houses pack the peninsula. Long Wharf stretches a third of a mile into the harbor, lined with warehouses. Dozens of merchant ships crowd the docks. Church spires rise above the rooftops, including the new Old North Church. Beacon Hill still stands at full height, topped by its tar-barrel beacon. Cobblestone streets are busy with carts and pedestrians.

1775

April 18, 1775 — 5:30 PM — Boston, occupied by British forces

The town is under British military occupation as revolution looms. Redcoat regiments drill on Boston Common. Royal Navy warships, including HMS Somerset, sit at anchor with gunports visible. Earthwork fortifications scar the Neck. Long Wharf is busy with troop barges. Smoke from cooking fires hangs over crowded rooftops. Tonight, lanterns will hang in Old North Church’s steeple, and Paul Revere will ride.

1825

July 4, 1825 — 5:30 PM — Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is a booming young American city of 58,000. The Trimountain has been chopped down — Beacon Hill is now half its old height, Mount Vernon is gone, and the dirt has been used to fill the Mill Pond. Federal-style brick rowhouses line newly graded streets. The gold-domed Massachusetts State House crowns Beacon Hill. Clipper ships and packet boats fill the harbor. Bunting and American flags flutter for Independence Day.

1872

November 10, 1872 — 5:30 PM — Boston, Massachusetts (one day after the Great Fire)

Smoke still hangs over downtown Boston. The Great Boston Fire of November 9-10 has just been contained, having destroyed 776 buildings in the financial district. Acres of charred ruins, twisted iron, and collapsed brick walls fill the area south of State Street. Steam fire engines and exhausted firemen crowd the streets. The harbor is busy with arriving relief boats. Yet the rest of the city stands, and the Back Bay is being filled at a furious pace.

1900

May 20, 1900 — 5:30 PM — Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is a booming industrial Gilded Age metropolis of 560,000 souls. The Back Bay is now fully filled with elegant brownstone rowhouses lining Commonwealth Avenue. Coal smoke from countless chimneys hazes the sky. Electric streetcars run on overhead wires. Steel-frame office buildings rise downtown — eight, ten, even twelve stories tall. The Custom House Tower has not yet been built, but the ambition is everywhere. Horses and the first automobiles share cobbled streets.

1947

August 14, 1947 — 5:30 PM — Boston, Massachusetts

Boston in the early postwar years. The Custom House Tower (1915) is still the tallest building. The harbor is full of merchant ships unloading cargo. The Atlantic Avenue Elevated has been torn down. The skyline is mostly low and dense, dominated by church spires and the State House dome. Cars now fill the streets — Buicks, Studebakers, Ford coupes. The West End neighborhood still stands, packed with brick tenements full of immigrant families.

1976

July 4, 1976 — 5:30 PM — Boston, Massachusetts (Bicentennial)

America’s 200th birthday and Boston is celebrating hard. The Prudential Tower (1964) and the brand-new John Hancock Tower (1976) now dominate the skyline. The West End is gone — replaced by the brutalist concrete Government Center and Charles River Park towers. Tall ships from around the world are anchored in the harbor for OpSail ‘76. The Big Dig hasn’t started — the Central Artery slices through downtown on rusting green steel.

2026

May 28, 2026 — 5:30 PM — Boston, Massachusetts

Modern Boston glitters in the late spring sun. A forest of glass towers rises in the Seaport District where rail yards once stood. The Central Artery is gone — buried by the Big Dig and replaced by the Rose Kennedy Greenway’s ribbon of parks. The John Hancock Tower’s mirrored glass still dazzles. New supertalls — One Dalton, Winthrop Center, South Station Tower — pierce the skyline. Sailboats and water taxis crisscross a much cleaner harbor.

Four Centuries

What makes Boston’s transformation so remarkable is not just that it grew, but that it physically rewrote its own geography to do so. The city literally moved mountains — the three peaks of the Trimountain were shoveled into the harbor to create the land where Faneuil Hall, Quincy Market, and the Bulfinch Triangle now stand.

The Back Bay, once a stinking tidal mudflat, became one of America’s most elegant Victorian neighborhoods through forty years of nonstop gravel trains. The West End, a vibrant immigrant world, was bulldozed in the 1950s in an act of urban renewal that Bostonians still mourn. The ugly elevated Central Artery that scarred the city for half a century was buried by the Big Dig — the most expensive highway project in American history — and replaced with the Rose Kennedy Greenway. Through it all, Boston kept its smallness — you can still walk from the Old North Church to the State House dome in twenty minutes, retracing Paul Revere’s path past four centuries of history compressed into one stubborn, brilliant, ever-changing city on a hill.

Time-Surfing is an experiment.

Feedback requested: I’m no expert. Familiar with the city and its history? Throw some feedback in the comments! Let’s refine this experiment.

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