You Are There… Graphic History Series.

1. 1833 — Chicago becomes a town

August 12, 1833, 8:15 a.m. — Chicago, Illinois, fixed aerial view above the future southwest edge of Grant Park

Chicago is a small frontier town near the mouth of the Chicago River. Fort Dearborn’s influence still shapes the settlement, and muddy paths, scattered wooden buildings, wetlands, prairie, and river traffic define the future downtown. The lake horizon is wide and empty, and the city’s later street grid is only beginning to take shape.

2. 1848 — Canal and railroad age begins

April 10, 1848, 8:15 a.m. — Chicago, Illinois, fixed aerial view above the future southwest edge of Grant Park

The Illinois and Michigan Canal opens in 1848, linking the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River system. Chicago is now a fast-growing commercial town, with busier docks, new warehouses, plank roads, and early rail development beginning to reshape the riverfront and downtown.

3. 1871 — After the Great Chicago Fire

October 10, 1871, 8:15 a.m. — Chicago, Illinois, fixed aerial view above the future southwest edge of Grant Park

The Great Chicago Fire has just devastated much of the city. From the same view, the central area is a field of ruins, smoke, broken walls, collapsed roofs, and surviving fragments near the river and lakefront. The disaster clears the way for a massive rebuilding effort.

4. 1893 — World’s Columbian Exposition era

May 1, 1893, 8:15 a.m. — Chicago, Illinois, fixed aerial view above the future southwest edge of Grant Park

Chicago has rebuilt with speed and confidence. The World’s Columbian Exposition opens south of downtown, while the Loop grows denser with masonry buildings, rail lines, hotels, offices, and streetcars. From this fixed view, the downtown core looks like a modern industrial city rising beside the lake.

5. 1909 — Burnham Plan moment

July 4, 1909, 8:15 a.m. — Chicago, Illinois, fixed aerial view above the southwest edge of Grant Park

Daniel Burnham’s Plan of Chicago promotes a grander lakefront, wider streets, civic order, and better public space. The city is crowded, smoky, and powerful, with railroads, industry, office buildings, and a lakefront that is being imagined as a public front yard instead of a back lot.

6. 1925 — Michigan Avenue and the new vertical city

June 15, 1925, 8:15 a.m. — Chicago, Illinois, fixed aerial view above the southwest edge of Grant Park

Chicago’s skyline is becoming vertical. The Michigan Avenue Bridge has opened, the Wrigley Building stands north of the river, Tribune Tower is newly completed, and the Loop is packed with rail lines, streetcars, offices, hotels, and early automobile traffic.

7. 1933 — Century of Progress

May 27, 1933, 8:15 a.m. — Chicago, Illinois, fixed aerial view above the southwest edge of Grant Park

Chicago marks its centennial with the Century of Progress exposition along the lakefront. The city is deep in the Great Depression, but the skyline, bridges, railroads, parkland, and modern fair structures show a city presenting technology and recovery to the world.

8. 1955 — Postwar downtown and expressway age

September 1, 1955, 8:15 a.m. — Chicago, Illinois, fixed aerial view above the southwest edge of Grant Park

Postwar Chicago is a powerful industrial and commercial city. Automobiles, commuter trains, rail yards, new civic projects, older skyscrapers, and expanding expressways reshape the region, while the historic Loop and Michigan Avenue remain the center of the frame.

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9. 1974 — The skyscraper era changes the skyline

May 3, 1974, 8:15 a.m. — Chicago, Illinois, fixed aerial view above the southwest edge of Grant Park

Chicago’s skyline enters a new age. The Sears Tower has just become the city’s tallest landmark, while the John Hancock Center, Marina City, Standard Oil Building, older Loop towers, rail lines, river bridges, and highways create a layered modern downtown.

10. 2004 — Millennium Park opens

July 16, 2004, 8:15 a.m. — Chicago, Illinois, fixed aerial view above the southwest edge of Grant Park

Millennium Park opens as a major new civic space on the lakefront. The Loop skyline is now a mix of historic towers, modern high-rises, riverfront development, commuter rail infrastructure, and public parkland, with Cloud Gate and the park’s new design changing the foreground.

11. 2026 — Present-day Chicago lakefront and skyline

June 13, 2026, 8:15 a.m. — Chicago, Illinois, fixed aerial view above the southwest edge of Grant Park

Present-day Chicago fills the frame with layered history. Millennium Park, the historic Michigan Avenue street wall, the river, Wrigley Building, Tribune Tower, Marina City, Willis Tower, Aon Center, newer glass towers, older masonry blocks, bridges, roads, parks, trains, and the lake horizon all share the same view.

The view across history

From this one fixed view, Chicago’s story is a story of repeated change on the same ground. The river first made trade possible, then canals and railroads made the city a national hub. The Great Fire destroyed much of the old city, but rebuilding turned Chicago into a center of modern architecture. The lakefront slowly changed from rough working land into public parkland, while the Loop rose from low wooden buildings into one of the world’s great skylines. Each era left something behind, so the modern view is not just new construction—it is a stack of choices, disasters, recoveries, and ambitions built on the same shoreline.

Author’s note: I’m not deeply familiar with Chicago, but it appears the drone “moved” throughout the years. But if those more familiar with the geography want to weigh in, the comments are open. Remember to subscribe and share!

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