Time-Surfing is an experiment. Can we use the latest tools to see an area evolve from wilderness to the modern day? I’d love your comments and feedback! Also, please share this Substack - referrals appear in the Leaderboard above and can earn you Paid subscriptions!

Time-Surfing: Manhattan Island sits at the mouth of the Hudson River, where it meets New York Harbor and the East River. For thousands of years, the Lenape people lived on this hilly, forested land, calling it “Mannahatta,” meaning “island of many hills.” In 1624, Dutch traders arrived and built a small village called New Amsterdam at the southern tip. The British took over in 1664 and renamed it New York. Over the next 350 years, the island would transform from a quiet wilderness into the most famous skyline on Earth. The story of Manhattan is the story of America’s growing ambition, told in wood, brick, iron, and finally, steel and glass that climbs into the clouds.

1. September 12, 1609 — The Day Before Hudson

Mannahatta Island, mouth of the great North River

A wild, untouched island stretches north toward distant blue hills. Dense oak and chestnut forests cover rolling terrain. Streams sparkle, ponds glint, and salt marshes line the shore. A handful of Lenape canoes drift in the harbor below. Smoke rises from a small village near a freshwater pond. There are no roads, no buildings of stone—just nature in full late-summer color.

2. June 14, 1660 — New Amsterdam Under the Dutch

New Amsterdam, Province of New Netherland

A small Dutch town clings to the island’s tip. About 350 wooden and brick buildings cluster behind a long wooden wall (today’s Wall Street). Windmills turn slowly. A pentagonal earthen fort guards the harbor. Two tall ships and a dozen smaller boats float at the wharf. Beyond the wall, farms, orchards, and forest stretch endlessly north. Cattle graze in open fields.

3. November 25, 1783 — Evacuation Day

New York City, the day the British left

A colonial port city of 12,000 buildings. Brick Georgian townhouses and church steeples crowd the streets. The harbor is full of British warships departing. American troops march up the main road. Trinity Church’s burned ruins still stand from the 1776 fire that destroyed a quarter of the city. North of the city, farmland and forest still cover most of the island.

4. August 17, 1825 — The Erie Canal Opens Soon

City of New York, Port of the Republic

The city has exploded to 166,000 people. Brick row houses cover the southern third of the island. A forest of ship masts fills both rivers. The new street grid (planned in 1811) is being cut into the wilderness north of the city. Above 14th Street, farms and country mansions still rule. Central Park does not yet exist—where it will sit, only rocky pastureland and squatter shanties.

5. April 14, 1865 — The Day Lincoln Was Shot

New York, largest city in the Union

The city now holds 800,000 people. Five-story brick and brownstone buildings stretch north past 42nd Street. Black mourning bunting hangs from windows—news of Lincoln’s assassination has just arrived. Telegraph wires crisscross the streets. The new Central Park is a young landscape of saplings and fresh paths. Steam ferries cross to Brooklyn. The rivers are jammed with clipper ships and steamships.

6. October 28, 1886 — The Statue of Liberty Is Dedicated

New York Harbor, Gilded Age

Liberty’s torch is lit for the first time today. The Brooklyn Bridge, finished three years ago, sweeps across the East River like a stone harp. The city has 1.5 million people. The first steel-frame buildings are rising. Smoke pours from countless factories. Central Park has matured into a green rectangle of trees. Above the park, the grid still runs into half-built blocks and rocky outcrops.

7. April 24, 1913 — The Woolworth Building Opens

New York City, capital of the new century

The world’s tallest building, the Woolworth, lights up tonight at 792 feet. New York has 5 million people. The skyline has become a jagged forest of skyscrapers. Subways run beneath the streets. The first cars share roads with horses. Smoke and steam pour from every direction. The Empire State and Chrysler buildings do not yet exist, but their era is about to begin.

8. May 1, 1931 — The Empire State Opens

New York, the modern colossus

The Empire State Building opens today—1,250 feet, the tallest in the world. The Chrysler Building, finished a year before, gleams nearby. The Great Depression grips the country, but the skyline has never looked more powerful. Art Deco towers rise in clean geometric lines. The George Washington Bridge is nearly finished to the west.

9. November 22, 1963 — The Day Kennedy Was Shot

New York City, mid-century giant

The radios announce the news from Dallas at 1:40 PM. The skyline has filled with glass-and-steel International Style towers next to the older Art Deco giants. The Pan Am Building rose this year, looming behind Grand Central. Yellow cabs flood the streets. Smog hangs heavier. The World Trade Center is still just a plan on paper.

10. May 20, 2026 — Manhattan Today

New York City, present day

The skyline has thinned out and stretched up. One World Trade rises where the Twin Towers stood. The “needle” supertalls of Billionaires’ Row pierce the sky around Central Park. The Hudson Yards complex glitters on the West Side. The air is cleaner than it has been in 100 years. Drones, electric ferries, and bike lanes share the city with the eternal yellow cabs.

Time-Surfing is an experiment. Can we use the latest tools to see a patch of land evolve from wilderness to the modern day? I’d love your comments and feedback! Also, please share this Substack - referrals appear in the Leaderboard above and can earn you free Paid subscriptions!

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