The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
8h

Cool stuff. The distance between Battery Park and Central Park is much larger. It's at least 80 streets and 5 miles.

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1 reply by Doug Ross
Jo Standifer's avatar
Jo Standifer
20m

One of our families came with the Dutch and settled on Manhattan Island. They were French Huguenots. When the British fled in 1783 some of them went to Nova Scotia where our family always identified as English. It’s amazing to see the changes thru the centuries. Thank you !

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