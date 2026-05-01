Top 20 Game-Changing Infantry Weapons of 2026
No Death Rays (Yet)
A few weeks ago I highlighted some of the most innovative military tech deployed in 2026. There were a lot of drone-related platforms. But…
What’s happening in infantry weapons tech right now?
For the first half of 2026, infantry personal weapons are all about overwhelming advantage. Body armor, drones, and robotic targeting with AI precision. Traditional small arms like the M4 got upgrades, but the wildest advances include hybrid ammo, programmable auto-grenade rifles (yep), portable counter-drone jammers/killers and super-human exoskeletons.
As of Q1 2026, here’s a Top 20 most novel man-portable weapons and systems—prioritizing the “what the—” stuff.
U.S. Precision Grenadier System (PGS)
Barrett/MARS SSRS or FN MTL-30 (30×42mm semi-auto grenade rifle): Magazine-fed (3–5 rounds), flat-trajectory shoulder-fired launcher with integrated fire control for airburst, counter-drone, defilade, and anti-personnel rounds out to 500m+. Weighs ~10–14 lbs. Replaces legacy 40mm UBGLs with precision explosive firepower at squad level.
U.S. NGSW M7 Rifle (SIG MCX-SPEAR variant, 6.8×51mm)
Replaces M4 with higher-pressure hybrid-case round for superior range, penetration vs. body armor, and lethality. Lighter carbine variants (XM8) now fielded; pairs with smart optic.
U.S. NGSW M250 Automatic Rifle (SIG LMG variant, 6.8×51mm)