A few weeks ago I highlighted some of the most innovative military tech deployed in 2026. There were a lot of drone-related platforms. But…

What’s happening in infantry weapons tech right now?

For the first half of 2026, infantry personal weapons are all about overwhelming advantage. Body armor, drones, and robotic targeting with AI precision. Traditional small arms like the M4 got upgrades, but the wildest advances include hybrid ammo, programmable auto-grenade rifles (yep), portable counter-drone jammers/killers and super-human exoskeletons.

As of Q1 2026, here’s a Top 20 most novel man-portable weapons and systems—prioritizing the “what the—” stuff.