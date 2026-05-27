What does the Democrat Party stand for today? Let’s do a quick tour of X and see what they’ve been up to!

Dems For Islamists!

This is Canada, but certain to come here…

Dems For Illegal Aliens!

Dems for Communism!

Dems for Felons!

Share

Dems for Defrauding the Taxpayer!

Dems for Health Care!

A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the CCP

Ask of Readers

Am I missing some wonderful pro-American policies that Democrats espouse? Let me know in the comments!

Subscribe now! Unlock the “You are there…” Graphic Histories that are as close to time travel as you can get; the true story of Spygate - the Graphic Novel; Hunter Biden’s Illustrated Laptop From Hell and much more!

Share to earn Rewards! See the Leaderboard for details.

Share

The “You are there…” Graphic History Daily Guide - relive the pivotal moments in history.

Share

Online Graphic Novels

The true story of “Russia Collusion” - Spygate, the Graphic Novel. Also available in Paperback and on Kindle!

Hunter Biden’s exploits that led to the Ukraine Impeachment saga - a true tale illustrated like a graphic novel.

Share