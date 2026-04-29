The latest assassination attempt against President Trump on Saturday was carried out by a man named Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California.

In his “manifesto”, Allen’s motivation was clear.

I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.

As Kanekoa recently pointed out, a long list of Leftist politicians, reporters and pundits have created from whole cloth the narrative that their primary political opponent was Hitler reborn, a convicted felon, an insurrectionist, a rapist, an Epstein client, et. al. A few examples:

“Trump is instigating a pogrom. This is what fascists do”

“The Trumpist authoritarian project of personalized, concentrated, and arbitrary power is proceeding”

“Biden should nullify the election to save our democracy”

“Daughters, wives, children… will die.”

“Free hunting season for blacks.”

Allen marinated in the advice and guidance of Democrats around the country and believed Trump was an existential danger to America.

Now Allen will be serving decades in a federal prison as as result of listening to a wide spectrum of Democrat “thought leaders”.

Now, I should be charging for this advice, but here it is — free of charge to all Democrats, Communists, and Islamists (but I repeat myself). You can thank me later.

One Simple Trick to Avoid Serving 30 Years in Prison

Go to Grok and ask whether what you believe is true. Ideally perform this step before committing multiple felonies. I asked:

The attempted Trump assassin Cole Tomas Allen believed Donald Trump is “a pedophile, rapist, and traitor “ - can you fact-check those beliefs?

Grok responded:

No, those specific beliefs are not supported by evidence or legal findings. Cole Tomas Allen’s manifesto (from the April 2025 White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident) explicitly called Trump “a pedophile, rapist, and traitor” as justification for targeting him and others in the administration… Here’s a fact-check of each claim based on court records, documented allegations, and outcomes as of 2026... Pedophile - False/no credible evidence… Rapist - Partially based on a civil finding, but overstated and not a criminal conviction… Traitor - False—no legal or factual basis…

I’ve omitted the full detail for brevity’s sake but it’s available in the thread.

I repeated the experiment in ChatGPT:

“Rapist” → Partially misleading (civil liability for sexual abuse, not rape) “Pedophile” → Unsupported “Traitor” → Opinion, not legally established

And, with great trepidation, tried it in Google’s far-left AI called “Gemini”.

Rapist - Civil Liability - Found liable for “sexual abuse” (legally equated to rape in common parlance by the judge) but not criminal rape. Pedophile - No Evidence - No criminal charges or credible evidence; largely based on past social associations and conspiracy theories. Traitor - Political/Legal Debate - Accused by critics of insurrection; however, the Supreme Court protected his ballot eligibility and no treason charges exist.

Caution: Google’s AI Models Appear to be Poisoned with Left-Wing Dogma

Google has a long history of censoring scientific and political facts it doesn’t like. In 2020, I noted it had removed some of my articles from its search index making them impossible to find. This despite the fact the articles were hosted on Google’s platform itself (Blogger).

In 2021, I observed Google’s index had hidden one of my most popular posts (“The UN’s IPCC Global Warming Scam”), which has since been moved here. It described the documented financial conflicts of interest that motivated the original global warming movement.

Sorry, Rubes. You’re not allowed to perform scientific inquiry per Google Search.

Google’s Search autocomplete also has a tawdry history of censoring popular terms that are unfavorable to Democrats.

So my message is to aspiring Leftist criminals:

Grok it first.

Don’t serve hard time for believing Obama-esque demagoguery.

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