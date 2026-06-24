Everybody’s been arguing about whether USAID wasted your tax money on bizarre programs like transgender operas in Gambia. That fight misses the point. The real story, laid out by world-class researcher @DataRepublican, is that USAID wasn’t about feeding kids or building wells. It was a toolkit for overthrowing governments — and the exact same toolkit is now pointed at America. Once you see how the machine works, you can’t unsee it.

⭐ “As a fiscally sponsored project of a fiscal sponsor’s fiscal sponsor, I found this hurtful and accurate.” — Arabella Adjacent

Here’s the comic explainer version.

The Machine Nobody Explained

The debate over USAID waste is a distraction. The actual product was a five-part system — media, lawyers, election monitors, trained activists, and data shops. None look suspicious alone, but funded together for ten years they fuse into one, singularly-focused Government Overthrowing Machine.

Georgia: The Machine Goes Live

Georgia is the receipt. DataRepublican traces how USAID, NED, and the Eurasia Foundation funded Rustavi 2, ISFED, the Liberty Institute, and the Kmara student group — a copy of Serbia’s Otpor right down to the clenched-fist logo. In November 2003 every piece fired simultaneously, Shevardnadze resigned in the Rose Revolution, and Liberty Institute members like Bokeria and Subari then walked straight into top government posts. The network didn’t just support the new regime; it staffed it.

Twenty Years Later, The Same Trick

Two decades after the Rose Revolution, when Georgia’s government simply asked NGOs to reveal their foreign backers, the same infrastructure surged back into the streets — proving it never went away. As former U.S. Ambassador Ian Kelly admitted on camera, Georgian “civil society” runs on EU and U.S. money. USASpending.gov records back it up, with contracts like CEPPS’s $26 million and East-West Management Institute’s $21 million openly stating the goal of building on “PAST USAID investments.”

Now Look In The Mirror, America

Now let’s bring it home: the identical five-part system now operates inside the United States, just funded by private foundations instead of USAID, per DataRepublican’s reading of the IRS 990s and grant records. The Knight Foundation, MacArthur, and the George Soros-linked Open Society Action Fund ($173 million in domestic spending) bankroll outfits like the Brennan Center, the American Journalism Project, and Marc Elias’s Democracy Docket, while groups like State Voices and the Alliance for Youth Organizing field the activist army.

The hard truth — this machine is why a “spontaneous” nationwide protest seems to appear every single month.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Ro Khanna gave it one star and a death threat. That’s how you know it’s good.” — Rashida Tlaib’s Executive Assistant

Here’s the takeaway, in plain English. The fight over whether USAID wasted money on operas and DEI workshops was always the wrong fight. Those grants were never the prize — the network was. Build enough newspapers, lawyers, vote-counters, protest organizers, and data shops, wire them together, and you’ve built a machine that can topple a government on command, then move into its offices. Georgia proved it works. And when right-wing candidates swept seven Latin American countries the moment the cash got cut off, that was the machine sputtering. Now ask yourself why the same five gears are spinning right here at home. Once you see the architecture, every “grassroots” headline reads a little differently, doesn’t it?

Based upon How USAID Built Color Revolution Infrastructure With NGOs by DataRepublican.

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