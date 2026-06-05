Qatar is a tiny Persian Gulf nation with only 330,000 citizens, yet it’s dumped at least $400 billion into American organizations. That’s close to half a trillion. About $1.2 million per Qatari citizen is flowing into U.S. defense systems, universities, real estate, media companies, and - of course - our beloved lobbyists.

Artist’s depiction of Qatar

Qatar isn’t just a disinterested investor — it’s a monarchy that has supported groups like… (gets list out)… Hamas, the Taliban, the Muslim Brotherhood, to name but a few.

A new report [PDF] from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies maps where this money has landed.

Picture this: a country smaller than half of New Jersey, with fewer people than Anaheim, somehow has the financial muscle to buy the Plaza Hotel, bankroll Ivy League schools and sponsor your favorite NBA arena. And that’s for starters.

Qatar and its US footprint

Here it is.

Look at its population versus its investments. This isn’t regular commerce — it’s a state-organized campaign of control.

Put it this way. Qatar has 330,000 citizens and $400 billion in U.S. investments. This is like Cousin Eddie showing up saying “don’t ask.”

Where Qatar Money Goes

There is stunning breadth and strategic targeting of Qatari capital across critical American sectors — defense, aviation, energy, education, media, and finance. Investing? More like buying access to those that shape American policy, news, and national security strategies.

DID YOU KNOW? Qatar funded the Nixon Library and the Medal of Honor Museum — because nothing says “freedom” like a kingdom that supports Hamas.

Influence Operation

Thesis: the dollars are the danger — Qatar’s history of funding Islamic terror groups, its “Not Free” governance rating (don’t ask about women), and its proven ability to translate dollars into control… all of it warrants immediate attention.

Yes - the U.S. has always welcomed foreign investment, but not all investors are created equal. Qatar’s $400 billion footprint stretches into nearly every sector that shapes American life — from the weapons we build to the schools that teach our children. The money trail leads back to terror and those who crush dissent at home.

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