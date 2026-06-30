Britain’s strictest headmistress, Katharine Birbalsingh, just dropped a truth bomb that should rattle every parent in the West. She says the cops who let Henry Nowak die in handcuffs weren’t evil — they were terrified of being called racist. She says the kids cheering Charlie Kirk’s assassination weren’t monsters — they were graduates of the system we built. And she lays the blame squarely on Boomers, Gen X, and older Millennials who fell asleep at the wheel while public schools fried their kids’ brains.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “My DEI consultant quit mid-Zoom. Worth every penny.” — HR Manager, Akron, Ohio

Here’s an explainer with lots of pictures because I know New York Times readers sometimes sneak onto this site.

This is what Katharine Birbalsingh laid out at her ARC speech: officers in the Henry Novak case stood paralyzed because their training rewarded fear of being called racist more than the instinct to save a kid bleeding on the sidewalk. It dovetails with celebrations after Charlie Kirk was killed in September 2024 — kids dancing on a father’s grave because they were taught his views made him an “oppressor.” Cable pundits like the ones at the BBC and CNN couldn’t explain it because admitting the truth would mean admitting they helped build the machine.

Birbalsingh’s takedown of British GCSE history hits hard here. She says kids today can name three things from history class: Hitler, slavery, and the American civil rights movement. Mansa Musa of Mali — the wealthiest slave-owner in human history — gets weeks of curriculum at schools across England because he was a Black Muslim, while Britain’s role in actually ending the global slave trade gets a sentence (if that). Museums like London’s Science Museum slap guilt-trip plaques on the Spitfire and the steam engine, turning James Watt into a slave-trafficker footnote instead of the founder of the Industrial Revolution. The result? Kids who hate the country they live in.

This is where Birbalsingh names the real villain — us. Boomers, Gen X, and older Millennials inherited the small-c conservative values of grandparents who worked 50 years at one company and called it a privilege. Then they handed their kids “Sex and the City” liberalism, smartphones, and zero moral framework, assuming the kids would just absorb decency by osmosis the way they did. They didn’t. Now those same parents are stunned that their twenty-somethings are voting for Zohran Mamdani in New York and Zack Polanski’s Greens in the UK — politicians Birbalsingh flatly calls “Marxist and really quite extreme.” The tree-branch the grown-ups are sitting on is the one they’re sawing.

Birbalsingh’s closer is a punch in the gut wrapped in a hug. She runs Michaela Community School in London — one of the only Western schools openly teaching duty, service, and moral agency — and she says this is winnable, but only if adults stop outsourcing parenting to TikTok and the Government School curriculum. Name the values. Repeat them. Live them in front of your kids until they roll their eyes and then live them louder.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “I haven’t laughed this hard since my pronouns expired.” — Grandpa Earl, 81

So here’s the deal: the cops who watched Henry Nowak die weren’t broken. They were finished products. The kids cheering Charlie Kirk’s assassination weren’t sociopaths. They were honor-roll students of a system we paid for. Katharine Birbalsingh is doing the thing nobody at the BBC, CNN, The New York Times, or your kid’s school board has the spine to do — she’s pointing at the parents and saying “You did this. Now fix it.” You want the West to survive? Quit waiting for a politician. Quit waiting for a podcast. Open your mouth at dinner tonight and tell your kid that duty beats feelings, that gratitude beats grievance, and that the country they live in is — on balance — the best deal humanity ever cut. Then say it again tomorrow. That’s our homework. That’s our responsibility.

Based upon “This is a civilisational failure!” – Britain’s Strictest Headmistress Katharine Birbalsingh [ARC26] (hat tip: The Conservative Treehouse).

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