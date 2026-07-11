I subscribe to a very insightful publication called Behind the Narrative 📣 . On Wednesday, an article entitled Who Really Created the Middle East Conflict? caught my interest. I thought I knew a fair bit about the Ottoman Empire and British control of Palestine. But this article painted a holistic picture of British meddling and malevolence behind the endless conflicts that boil up every few years in the Middle East. Summer intern Biff Spackle created the comic version of the article with lots of pictures and short words so Leftists, Islamists, Communists and Democrats can follow along.

Everyone loves to blame Israel and the Jews for the mess in the Middle East. But the real truth is buried under a hundred years of British paperwork — some of it literally burned, some of it locked in a vault at Hanslope Park. This is the story they don’t teach in school: how the British Empire sold the same slice of Holy Land to three different peoples at the same time, cooked up a century of war on purpose, protected the terrorist who later shook Hitler’s hand, and then slammed the door shut on Jews trying to escape the gas chambers. Double-crosses. Cover-ups. Cold-blooded arrogance. And the kicker? The same empire that engineered chaos for everyone else is now watching that same chaos eat its own country alive. Grab a drink. You’ve never been told this version.

THE PROPHECY ON THE CLIFFS

A pagan sorcerer named Balaam was hired around 1200 BC by King Balak of Moab to curse the Jewish people. Instead, according to the Book of Numbers Chapter 23, his mouth was hijacked and he blessed them — repeating a promise God had already made to Abraham in Genesis 12:3: “I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse.” That wasn’t just poetry. Archaeologists at Megiddo dug up an 8th-century BC jasper seal engraved with the Lion of Judah — proof the Jewish nation was branding itself as a lion three thousand years ago. And every empire that later tried to erase them — Babylon, Rome, Spain, the Nazis — became footnotes. The lion is still here.

THE GRAVEYARD OF SUPERPOWERS

History keeps a scorecard, and it’s brutal. The Babylonians destroyed the First Temple in 586 BC — they’re gone. Rome burned the Second Temple in 70 AD — the Empire fell. Spain launched the Inquisition and expelled its Jews in 1492 — the Spanish Empire cracked apart within a hundred years. Hitler promised a Thousand-Year Reich and got twelve. The pattern is so consistent it stops looking like coincidence and starts looking like a law of physics. Every civilization that made the Jews its target at the peak of its power ended up as a museum exhibit. Meanwhile, the Jewish nation just declared independence again in 1948 and is still writing new chapters.

THE CORRUPT REAL ESTATE AGENT

The British Empire ran its Middle East policy like a con-man real estate agent. Between 1915 and 1917, London literally promised the same piece of the Holy Land to three different buyers on purpose. Whitehall didn’t care about Arabs. Didn’t care about Jews. Didn’t care about the French. They cared about the Suez Canal and winning World War I. So they took deposits from everyone, engineered a hundred-year war, and then — when the fighting started — pretended to be shocked. This wasn’t a diplomatic accident. It was a deliberate scam.

THE ARAB BETRAYAL & SYKES-PICOT

In 1915, Sir Henry McMahon, Britain’s High Commissioner in Egypt, wrote a series of letters to Sharif Hussein of Mecca promising him a huge independent Arab kingdom — including all of the Holy Land — if he’d revolt against the Ottoman Turks. Hussein and thousands of Arab fighters kept their end of the bargain. They died in the desert. But at the exact same moment, British diplomat Mark Sykes was in a London backroom with his French counterpart François Georges-Picot, secretly carving up the Middle East with a grease pencil. The 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement gave the Holy Land to “international administration” — meaning NOT the Arabs. Britain lied. On paper. In writing. While Arab blood was still drying in the sand.

THE BALFOUR LETTER

On November 2, 1917, British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour sent a letter to Lord Rothschild pledging His Majesty’s Government’s support for “a national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine. Sounds noble, right? It wasn’t. Whitehall genuinely believed the antisemitic conspiracy theory that a secret Jewish cabal controlled Washington and Moscow — so they thought publicly supporting Zionism would magically drag America into World War I and keep Russia in the fight. Plus it was a convenient excuse to cheat the French out of the Sykes-Picot deal and grab sole control of Palestine as a military buffer next to the Suez Canal. Britain wasn’t blessing the Jews. Britain was using them.

OPERATION LEGACY

As the British Empire collapsed in the mid-20th century, Whitehall panicked. Decades of dirty deals were about to become public. Their solution? A massive coordinated cover-up called Operation Legacy — a classified program to systematically burn, bury, or smuggle millions of colonial documents. The files from Mandatory Palestine got swept up too. Some researchers argue those files contain proof that in 1948, Arab National Committees and foreign Arab leaders actively radioed orders telling Palestinian Arabs to temporarily evacuate — promising they could return after the invading Arab armies destroyed the newborn Jewish state (the so-called “nakba”). Syria’s own wartime Prime Minister later confirmed this. British intelligence intercepted the communications. Then London locked them in a vault at Hanslope Park — a fortress in the English countryside — and let the world blame Israel.

THE MONSTER THEY MANUFACTURED

In April 1920, Arab mobs incited by local agitators stormed the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City during the Nebi Musa riots. When Jewish defenders led by Ze’ev Jabotinsky rushed to help, British soldiers locked the gates with fixed bayonets — keeping the defenders out while the pogrom raged for three days. Britain buried its own investigation, the Palin Commission Report. Then in 1921, High Commissioner Herbert Samuel handed the most powerful religious job in the country — Grand Mufti of Jerusalem — to Haj Amin al-Husseini, the very man convicted in absentia for inciting that same 1920 massacre. Whitehall pardoned him and funded him for twenty years. By 1941, London’s Grand Mufti was in Berlin shaking Adolf Hitler’s hand and helping plan the extension of the Holocaust into the Middle East. Britain didn’t fail to stop the fanatic. Britain manufactured him.

THE RIGGED DEMOGRAPHICS

While Whitehall strangled Jewish immigration with paperwork, British authorities looked the other way as Arab workers poured across the porous borders from Syria, Lebanon, Transjordan, and Egypt — drawn by the roads, factories, and infrastructure that Jewish capital and British military projects had built. Britain’s own 1930 Hope Simpson Report admitted the illegal Arab influx and recommended expelling illegal entrants. Enforcement was almost nonexistent. In a 1934 Foreign Affairs article, a top British official openly described this as “one-way traffic” of Arab labor westward into Palestine — while the Jordan River was “barred” for Jewish development. Britain rigged the population numbers on purpose. Then it turned around and blamed the Jews for the demographic chaos it had engineered.

THE GATES OF DEATH

In May 1939, with Hitler poised to swallow Europe, Whitehall issued the infamous Third White Paper — capping Jewish immigration to Palestine at just 75,000 people over five years. To keep oil-rich Arab regimes happy, Britain sacrificed Jewish survival. And they enforced it with the Royal Navy. In 1941, the Struma arrived in Istanbul with nearly 800 Romanian Jews fleeing the fascists. British diplomats pressured Turkey to refuse them. The ship was towed into the Black Sea and torpedoed. One survivor. Even after the death camps were exposed, Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin’s Labour government kept the gates locked. Auschwitz survivors were intercepted, beaten, caged, and — in the case of the Exodus 1947 — literally forced back onto German soil at Hamburg. Britain turned the Mandate into an extension of the European graveyard.

Share

THE BOOMERANG

By May 1948, bankrupt and humiliated, Britain fled Palestine and dumped the mess on the UN like a hit-and-run driver. Within eight years, the radical Arab nationalism they had helped stoke rose up and kicked them out of the 1956 Suez Crisis — breaking the spine of the Empire for good. Fast-forward to today. In February 2026, vandals defaced the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square with pro-Palestinian graffiti. An independent inquiry revealed over 250,000 young girls were systematically exploited by grooming networks while authorities looked away to preserve a multicultural illusion. UK Rape Crisis data shows a sexual offense is reported every single hour. Rudyard Kipling — Britain’s own poet — once warned: “Once you have paid him the Danegeld, you never get rid of the Dane.” Whitehall forgot its own poet. It played God, aligned with fanatics, and is now being destroyed by the very hands it chose to shake. The Lion of Judah is still standing. London isn’t.

Three thousand years ago a hired sorcerer named Balaam opened his mouth to curse the Jews and a blessing came out instead. He warned every empire watching: mess with these people and history will hand you the bill. Babylon didn’t listen. Rome didn’t listen. Spain didn’t listen. The Nazis promised a thousand-year Reich and got twelve. And now Great Britain — the empire that promised, betrayed, buried the files at Hanslope Park, armed Haj Amin al-Husseini, sank the Struma, and turned the Exodus 1947 back toward Hamburg — is watching its own capital city crack apart in slow motion. The Jews are still here. Israel is still standing. Whitehall’s clever games are dust. The rule Balaam couldn’t break in 1200 BC holds up in 2026 exactly like it did then. Pick your side carefully. History holds receipts.



Based upon Who Really Created the Middle East Conflict? by Behind the Narrative 📣

Share to earn Rewards! See the Leaderboard for details.

Share

White Guilt: The Suicide Note of the West Jun 30 Britain’s strictest headmistress, Katharine Birbalsingh, just dropped a truth bomb that should rattle every parent in the West. She says the cops who let Henry Nowak die in handcuffs weren’t evil — they were terrified of being called racist. She says the kids cheering Charlie Kirk’s assassination weren’t monsters — they were graduates of the system we b… Read full story

America at 250: A Comic Explainer Jul 4 President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the iconic Mount Rushmore national memorial on July 3, 2026, as part of the “Freedom 250” celebrations marking the nation’s 250th anniversary, offering a sharp critique of communism. Famed illustrator Biff Spackle transformed the speech into a comic explainer so that our frequent visitors from the Left side of… Read full story

The “You are there…” Graphic History Daily Guide - relive the pivotal moments in history.

Share

Online Graphic Novels

The true story of “Russia Collusion” - Spygate, the Graphic Novel. Also available in Paperback and on Kindle!

The Illustrated Spygate Scandal Doug Ross · August 24, 2025 A dramatization of real events. This is Part I. The entire book is online - and available on Kindle and in paperback! Read full story

Hunter Biden’s exploits that led to the Ukraine Impeachment saga - a true tale illustrated like a graphic novel.

Share