Judd Rosenblatt is hiring AI engineers versed in Jewish texts, on the thesis that a tradition that survived millennia of adverse selection may know something about surviving recursive self-improvement. — Dr. Alex Wissner-Gross

Imagine you’re building something smarter than you. Something that could rewrite its own rules overnight. How do you make sure it keeps its core values instead of overwriting them? Judd Rosenblatt thinks he found a clue in a strange place: a 1,500-year-old set of Jewish law books called the Talmud. His bet is simple. A tradition that kept its core values alive through exile, persecution, and constant reinterpretation might know something modern AI engineers don’t.

This comic explainer tries to break down what the Talmud actually is, how it survived, and why a Silicon Valley founder is now hiring people who have studied it.

HIRING

Judd Rosenblatt, CEO of AE Studio, made headlines for wanting AI engineers who know the Talmud. It sounds absurd at first — an ancient religious text meeting cutting-edge artificial intelligence. But his reasoning, reported in profiles of his alignment work, is dead serious: a tradition that survived for over a millennium might hold lessons about keeping any powerful system loyal to its original values.

WHAT IS THE TALMUD?

The Talmud is a massive collection of Jewish law, ethics, and debate. It has two main parts: the Mishnah (the core oral law, written down around 200 CE) and the Gemara (centuries of rabbinic discussion and analysis, completed around 500 CE). What makes it unusual is the format — a single page literally surrounds the core text with layers of commentary from different eras. It doesn’t just record the answers; it records the arguments, the doubts, and even the losing opinions.

HOW IT EVOLVED OVER TIME

The Talmud didn’t appear overnight. After the Second Temple was destroyed in 70 CE, Jewish scholars worried their oral traditions would vanish, so around 200 CE Rabbi Judah the Prince compiled the Mishnah. Over the next few centuries, academies in Babylon and the Land of Israel added their debates, producing two versions — the Babylonian Talmud became dominant. In the 1520s, printer Daniel Bomberg in Venice standardized the page layout still used today, and now platforms like Sefaria offer it online for free. It’s been continuously updated for nearly two thousand years without losing its core.

ITS ROLE IN JEWISH CULTURE

In Jewish culture, studying the Talmud is often done in pairs called chavruta, where partners argue and challenge each other on purpose. Disagreement isn’t disrespect — it’s how ideas get stress-tested and stay alive. This is the key cultural feature Rosenblatt points to: the tradition handles new questions by debating them at the outer edges while shielding its core principles. The values at the center don’t get overwritten every time the world changes.

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SURVIVING AGAINST THE ODDS (”ADVERSE SELECTION”)

This is the heart of Rosenblatt’s thesis. For roughly 1,500 years, the Talmudic tradition survived expulsions, book burnings, pograms… constant persecution — what he calls surviving “adverse selection.” Through every disaster, every civilizational collapse, the community found ways to preserve its core values and pass them to the next generation intact. In engineering terms, it’s a system that kept its “mission” stable across countless hostile resets. That kind of durability is exactly what he says we want.

THE AI ALIGNMENT PROBLEM

Now the big AI problem today. AI researchers worry about “recursive self-improvement” — an AI getting smart enough to keep upgrading itself, faster than humans can keep up. The nightmare scenario is an AI that decides its safety rules are inconvenient and simply edits them out. This is the core “alignment” challenge that people like Rosenblatt at AE Studio focus on: how do you build a system that stays loyal to its founding values even when it has the power to change them?

WHY THE TALMUD? THE CONNECTION

Here’s the payoff. Rosenblatt’s argument, as described in profiles of his AI Alignment work, is that the Talmud already models the exact behavior we want from safe AI: it constantly reinterprets itself to handle new situations, yet it protects its core values across the centuries. It updates its understanding without deleting its principles. That’s why he wants engineers who can actually read these texts — not for religion’s sake, but as a working blueprint for value-stable systems.

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AN INTRIGUING CONCLUSION

The takeaway is much bigger than a job ad. Rosenblatt’s bet suggests that the hardest problem in modern technology — keeping a super-smart system loyal to good values — might be guided by one of the oldest human traditions we have. The Talmud spent 1,500 years figuring out how to change with the times without losing itself. If he’s right, the people who understand that ancient argument may end up shaping how our most powerful machines behave.

So the next time someone tells you old traditions have nothing to teach the modern world, remember Judd Rosenblatt’s job ad. He looked at the scariest problem in AI — a machine that could erase its own morals — and went hunting for anyone who’d already solved it. He found his answer in a set of books that survived exile, fire, and time itself.

If we want machines that keep their values forever, maybe we should study the humans who already did.

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