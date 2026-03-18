The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross
The Doug Ross Podcast
You Wake Up in 1775. You Are Paul Revere.
0:00
-27:35

You Wake Up in 1775. You Are Paul Revere.

The Time Travel Podcast
Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
Mar 18, 2026

The graphic novel version here.

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can you make this photo look more realistic like a photo I took with a high-end iphone Thx_image_1

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