The Doug Ross PodcastYou Wake Up in 1775. You Are Paul Revere.31×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -27:35-27:35Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.You Wake Up in 1775. You Are Paul Revere.The Time Travel PodcastDoug RossMar 18, 20263ShareTranscriptThe graphic novel version here.SubscribeShareDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe Doug Ross PodcastHistory, Politics and More!History, Politics and More!SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDoug RossRecent EpisodesThe Time Travel Podcast: A Day with Ulysses S. Grant at the Battle of Vicksburg, 1863Feb 19 • Doug Ross