Something big just happened in America, and most people missed it. On July 4th, 2026, a new kind of savings account went live for every American child. It’s called a Trump Account. The idea is simple: every person born in the U.S. gets $1,000 seeded into an S&P 500 investment account at birth. Parents, grandparents, employers, even billionaires can chip in. The app hit #1 in the App Store in 24 hours. Over 1.5 million accounts were created and more than $1 billion was deposited on day one. This is the biggest change to the American social contract since Social Security in 1935 — and if your kid has a Social Security number, this affects your family.

THE NUMBERS

On July 4th, 2026, the Trump Accounts app hit #1 in the Apple App Store. Over 1.5 million accounts were created in the first 24 hours, with more than $1 billion in deposits. This isn’t a proposal or a promise — it’s already law and it’s already running. Every American child now has access to a private investment account seeded with $1,000, tied to their Social Security number, invested in the S&P 500. Most Americans have no idea this happened.

THE MECHANICS

Every American baby gets $1,000 at birth, deposited into an account that tracks the S&P 500. Parents can add up to $5,000 per year. Employers can chip in $2,500 tax-free per employee. Friends and family can contribute too. If a family just adds $50 a month, the account hits $50,000 by age 18. If it’s maxed out, the child is a millionaire by age 28 and sitting on over $10 million by age 60 — based on historical market returns. Unlike a 529 plan, this isn’t limited to college. Unlike a Roth IRA, you don’t need a job to start it.

JULY 4TH LAUNCH DAY

On July 4th, 2026, the app went live and Americans jumped on it. 1.5 million accounts were created and over $1 billion was deposited in 24 hours — numbers most Silicon Valley consumer startups would kill for. The QR-code gifting feature turned the app into a viral tool: aunts, uncles, and grandparents could send $25 or $100 straight into a kid’s investment account with an Apple Pay double-click. Every account holder can see their portfolio — real shares of Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft — on their phone. Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia led the design team. It shipped in Trump’s first 18 months.

THE OVAL OFFICE BELL RING

For the first time in U.S. history, the NYSE and Nasdaq rang their opening bells jointly — from inside the Oval Office. About 100 CEOs attended along with families whose kids were among the first account holders. Brad Gerstner (founder of the Invest America movement), Michael and Susan Dell, Joe Gebbia (Airbnb co-founder who built the software inside the U.S. government), Robinhood’s Vlad Tenev, and the Treasury team led the build-out. The President publicly ordered auto-enrollment for every U.S. child under 18 — up to 70 million accounts — over the next 90 days.

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THE WHALES SHOW UP

Billionaires and companies are putting real money on the table. Michael and Susan Dell led with $6 billion, seeding accounts for 25 million lower- and middle-income kids at $250 apiece. SpaceX President Gwen Shotwell contributed $350 million in SpaceX shares targeted to lower-income zip codes. Micron pledged $250 million as an employee-match program. Brad Gerstner personally committed $100 million for every child under age 5 in his home state of Indiana. Gerstner projects $100 billion in philanthropic contributions over the first 12 months. Unlike traditional charity, no 40% NGO overhead — the money goes straight into the child’s account.

THE CPA’S TAX CHEAT CODE

Working families should realize what they actually have. This isn’t just a “freebie for the poor” — it’s the best middle-class tax planning tool in a generation. Employers can contribute up to $2,500 per employee tax-free, which reduces the employee’s taxable income and gives the company a deduction. The Roth-conversion trick, pointed out by CPAs on tax Twitter: when the kid turns 18 and is still a dependent in the 0% tax bracket, convert the account to a Roth IRA cheaply — creating a lifetime tax-free savings vehicle. Unlike Social Security (which you don’t own and can’t pass to heirs), a Trump Account is private property in the child’s name.

THE SIDESHOW: TDS VS. REALITY

On Bluesky and parts of social media, some parents are publicly refusing to open accounts for their own kids because the accounts carry Trump’s name — trading away a projected multi-million-dollar lifetime benefit to score political points. Meanwhile, the program is genuinely bipartisan. Democrats including Senator Cory Booker, Governor Gavin Newsom, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Senator John Fetterman have publicly supported it. Moore said Republicans and Democrats have been trying to build something like this for 40 years. The far-left alternative — championed by figures like Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Zohran Mamdani — is government control of the money. The Trump Account model puts private ownership directly in the child’s name - and cuts out the government grifters.

EQUITY NATION

Currently, about 50% of Americans own equities. Trump Accounts could push that number to 70–75% within a generation — creating what supporters are calling an “Equity Nation.” Projections suggest $2 to $4 trillion could flow to families over the next 15 years who would have otherwise had nothing invested for their kids. This is being compared to Australia’s mandatory Superannuation system, which is credited as one of the reasons Australia consistently ranks as one of the happiest countries on earth. This program represents the largest change to America’s social contract since Social Security was created in 1935 — and it happened on the country’s 250th birthday.

Here’s the bottom line: something big just happened, and it happened fast. On the 250th birthday of America, a new savings platform went live for every American kid — and most people found out about it from a podcast, not the evening news. Much of the reporting here comes from a conversation on the All-In Podcast with Brad Gerstner, Chamath Palihapitiya, David Sacks, and Jason Calacanis, who walked through the numbers, the CPAs’ analysis, and the behind-the-scenes work of Joe Gebbia’s design team inside the U.S. government. Whether or not you like the name on the account, the math is the math. If your kid has a Social Security number, they have an account. If you don’t open it and fund it, that’s a choice — an expensive one. Ask your employer about the $2,500 tax-free match. Send a QR-code gift to your niece. Talk to your CPA about the Roth conversion at age 18.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “I got this for my nephew. Now he calls me ‘fellow shareholder’ at Thanksgiving.” — Uncle Dave, Ohio ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Read this to my 4-year-old as a bedtime story. She now demands quarterly earnings updates on her portfolio.” — Exhausted Dad, Michigan ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Finally, a comic book where the villain is ‘Overhead Costs at Big NGOs.’” — Charity Skeptic Weekly

And decide whether you want your kids growing up as socialists or as shareholders.

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