My private journal is just stuff I think about and write down. I like trying to create artwork that amplifies a good story. Non-fiction, in most cases. Subscribe for free, but support through a Paid subscription is truly appreciated and get you full access to the “You Wake Up In…” Time Travel Series, The Illustrated Spygate, The Illustrated Laptop From Hell, and all of the secret archives.

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The Private Journal

With nearly 20 years writing on the blogger platform (Doug Ross @ Journal at directorblue.blogspot.com), this is an effort to find new channels and mediums for expression.

I’m trying to express broader concepts than the day-to-day, hand-to-hand combat of politics: “one letter versus another”.

Let’s find ways to improve society based upon logic, history and good will.

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