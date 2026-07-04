President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the iconic Mount Rushmore national memorial on July 3, 2026, as part of the “Freedom 250” celebrations marking the nation’s 250th anniversary, offering a sharp critique of communism. Famed illustrator Biff Spackle transformed the speech into a comic explainer so that our frequent visitors from the Left side of the aisle can follow along.

250 Years, Nothing Like It (Also It’s 111 Degrees)

Festivities for the nation’s 250th anniversary unfolded as extreme heat blanketed much of the country. Philadelphia canceled its parade, and Washington temporarily closed the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. But as President Trump stated at Mount Rushmore, “In all the chronicles of the ages, never before has any nation celebrated so magnificent a triumph as this one.”

America: Country of Invention

America invented almost everything ever made, right down to air conditioning. Officials warned those celebrating the holiday to stay hydrated and take air-conditioned breaks as needed because the heat was that dangerous. Trump’s speech listed the light bulb, the telephone, the airplane, GPS, and many others as singular American achievements, capping it off with a shoutout to “a thing called air conditioning!” You can be sure some steaming Europeans were listening carefully.

The Red Menace Returns

Like Reagan before him, Trump ranked communism as “the greatest threat” facing the United States. He drew a hard line in the sand: “You can be loyal to Karl Marx, or you can be loyal to America. You can be a communist, or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both.”

Beat Venezuela in a Day, Gave Iran a Week Off for a Funeral

After conquering Venezuela in a day, Trump made a brief mention of the war with Iran, saying: “They’re dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave him a week off for a funeral because we’re nice.”

No Nobel, No Problem — Welcome to the Golden Age

The speech ended on a promise so big it seemed crazy: 100 years of uninterrupted winning, on the condition of killing the filibuster and passing the SAVE Act. “We can only lose the midterms if we allow ourselves to lose the midterms if we are foolish, stupid, and unwise. But if we terminate the filibuster as we should do and immediately vote for the Save America Act, then we will not lose an election for 100 years.”

Based on President Trump Freedom 250 Mount Rushmore Speech – Video and Transcript.

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