Based upon CIA and USAID by The Conservative Treehouse.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “I haven’t seen a cover-up illustrated this beautifully since my divorce papers.” — Sen. John Blutarski

In 2008, three State Department contractors were caught messing with Barack Obama’s passport file. The guy who owned the firm employing the contractors? John Brennan, a 25-year CIA veteran. The senator with oversight? Joe Biden. The whistleblower who exposed the access? Dead within weeks. Let’s connect the dots. And we’ll be using pictures so even New York Times readers can follow along.

Back in March 2008, computer alarms at the State Department lit up three separate times as employees opened Barack Obama’s passport file “without a need to do so,” as spokesman Sean McCormack put it. The contractor running the operation was John Brennan’s outfit, The Analysis Corp. Brennan had spent a quarter century inside the CIA and ran chief of staff duties for Director George Tenet. The Washington Times reported the breach. Brennan claimed ignorance. Two guys got fired, one got a wrist-slap. And then the story simply… disappeared.

Lt. Quarles Harris Jr. — the State Department employee with the access credentials used in the breach — decided to talk to the FBI. On April 18, 2008, somebody found him in his car with two slugs in his skull. Officially ruled a suicide. Meanwhile, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the very body charged with investigating the data breach, was chaired by… then-Senator Joe Biden. By August, Obama had picked Biden as his running mate. The Washington Times noted Biden personally met with State Dept. managers about the breach. The question the media ignored:

What was in Obama’s passport file that needed scrubbing?

Sundance’s central thesis is brutal in its simplicity: USAID was never an aid agency — it was the CIA’s operational front. Once you understand that, the puzzle pieces snap into place. USAID money flowed to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which funded a fake “White Nationalist” threat. The Clinton Foundation “partnered” with USAID — explaining the Clinton Cash pay-to-play immunity. Hunter Biden’s Ukraine grift. Samantha Power touring Europe organizing leftist political movements. Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, was literally on the USAID payroll. And former CIA Director George H.W. Bush sitting atop the family tree like a smug spider. It’s almost as if everything connects back to Langley!

Here’s where the Trump 47 administration drew its line in the sand. Secretary Rubio — a long-time Gang of Eight member who knows exactly where the bodies are buried — dissolved USAID into the State Department. DNI Tulsi Gabbard yanked the Directorate of Analysis out of the CIA, pulled clearances from its leadership, and made ODNI the principal author of the PDB (Presidential Daily Brief), stripping Langley of its monopoly on what the president gets to see. But Sundance rightfully warns us: these are generational networks. And Five Eyes — Britain’s GCHQ, Canada, Australia, New Zealand — keeps the original framework humming. Cue Mark Carney’s recent meetings with Obama. The game isn’t over.

⭐ “Defamatory, unsourced, and contains far too many pictures. Also, this is definitely not John Brennan.” — Definitely-Not-John-Brennan

Every American president from George H.W. Bush forward has a string leading back to Langley. Bush I actually ran the place. Clinton’s foundation cashed in on USAID partnerships. Bush II inherited the apparatus. Obama’s Mom worked for USAID, his campaign advisor owned the company that breached his passport file, and his stint at “Business International Corporation” — a known CIA front — was scrubbed from the record by a guy who later “shot himself” twice in the head. Biden ran cover for all of it. Rubio and Gabbard are now ripping out the wiring. But the foreign nodes — GCHQ, the Carney crowd, the EU partners — are still online. The fight didn’t end in January 2025. It just stopped being polite.

Based upon CIA and USAID by The Conservative Treehouse.

Share to earn Rewards! See the Leaderboard for details.

Share

The “You are there…” Graphic History Daily Guide - relive the pivotal moments in history.

Share

Online Graphic Novels

The true story of “Russia Collusion” - Spygate, the Graphic Novel. Also available in Paperback and on Kindle!

The Illustrated Spygate Scandal Doug Ross · August 24, 2025 A dramatization of real events. This is Part I. The entire book is online - and available on Kindle and in paperback! Read full story

Hunter Biden’s exploits that led to the Ukraine Impeachment saga - a true tale illustrated like a graphic novel.

Share