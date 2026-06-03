The Southern Poverty Law Center built its brand on fighting hate groups. Donors gave it more than $100 million a year because they believed the SPLC was destroying the KKK, the neo-Nazis, the Aryan Nations. But… a new federal indictment says the SPLC quietly funneled about $4.1 million in donor money to the super-pale leaders it was publicly attacking.

The SPLC donor pitch: “help us dismantle the Klan.” Apparently dismantle is SPLC-speak for “buy ‘em new hoods.”

SPLC money paid for KKK robes, cross-burning supplies*, recruitment trips, and … also helped plan the deadly 2017 Charlottesville rally (allegedly). To hide the payments, the SPLC opened fake business accounts and lied to a federally insured bank (allegedly). The charges include wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering conspiracy.

* Who among us hasn’t requisitioned these?

THE SCHEME EXPOSED

Betrayal: Donors believed they were funding the destruction of hate groups. The indictment says the SPLC was secretly paying the leaders of those exact same groups for (checks watch) thirteen years.

The numbers — $4.1 million funneled, revenue ballooning from $38 million to $129 million — show this wasn’t a small mistake. It was a successful business model.

The pitch was simple: “Give us money, we’ll punch a Nazi.” Turns out the money was Venmoed right to the Nazi. The SPLC is like the WWE for the Democrats.

THE FIELD SOURCES & FAKE COMPANIES

The indictment. It names the (alleged) paid extremists, the dollar amounts, and what the money bought. The evidence shows a shell-company-laundering-structure the SPLC used. The Charlottesville connection — a paid SPLC source helping coordinate the 2017 rally where Heather Heyer died, while the SPLC fundraised off the tragedy — is the gut-punch detail that turns this from financial fraud into a moral catastrophe.

The SPLC was running a suicide hotline that sells rope.

Hate Machine

If the indictment is proven in court, the SPLC wasn’t just lying — it was running a money-laundering machine using Hate as the Product. The more hate it funded, the more donations it pulled in to “fight” the Hate.

The donors’ funds went to buy Klan robes, Hate rallies, and helped pay cross-burners. Every journalist who used the SPLC’s “Hate Map” as gospel for two decades owes the public a correction.

It’s like finding out Mothers Against Drunk Driving was simultaneously running Jack Daniels.

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