Since 2023, two massive waves of street protests have swept across America. The first came after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, triggering pro-Islamic terror rallies on campuses and city streets nationwide. The second is the “No Kings” movement—huge anti-Trump demonstrations that have drawn millions of people since mid-2025. On the surface, these movements have different goals. But a closer look at the organizers, their funding networks, and the boots on the ground reveals that the same forces are behind both.

The following graphics illustrate how the modern progressive coalition actually works—and what it means for an increasingly radicalized Democrat Party in 2026.

Two of the largest protest movements in recent American history share more DNA than most people realize. The pro-Hamas Terror rallies that erupted after October 7, 2023 were organized by groups like Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, CODEPINK, and the ANSWER Coalition. The No Kings movement, which has mobilized millions against the Trump administration since 2025, is led by mainstream progressive organizations like Indivisible and MoveOn. But in city after city—Seattle, New York, Portland, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and others—the same activist groups from the post-10/7 wave have embedded themselves inside No Kings events, creating dedicated “Palestine contingents” and injecting anti-Israel messaging into their “anti-authoritarian” movement.

Pro-Hamas and Anti-Authoritarian… ironic, no?

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Nexus of Connections Mapped

When you map out the organizations behind both movements, a clear pattern emerges. Groups like CODEPINK, the ANSWER Coalition, Students for Justice in Palestine, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation were central players in the post-10/7 campus protests—and those same groups have shown up as formal contingents inside No Kings rallies. They organized “Palestine Solidarity Contingents” and “Palestine Labor Solidarity” blocs, waved Palestinian flags, and chanted pro-Islamic terror slogans alongside anti-Trump messaging. In some cities, SJP chapters even co-organized local No Kings events with Democratic-aligned groups. The mainstream No Kings organizers—Indivisible, MoveOn, labor unions have welcomed these groups. The funding ecosystem also overlaps, with progressive donor networks supporting both causes: terrorism and Leftism.

Ramifications for the Modern Democrat Party

The overlap between pro-Islamic terror activism and the No Kings movement creates a real problem for the Democrat Party. On one hand, the energy and turnout these combined forces generate is significant—No Kings events are among the largest protests in recent memory. On the other hand, the visible presence of pro-terror radicals chanting “intifada” and waving Hamas flags at what are supposed to be mainstream anti-Trump rallies gives the GOP a political bludgeon. Its leaders like Speaker Mike Johnson have already seized on this, calling the events “hate America” rallies and linking the entire Democratic base to the “pro-Hamas wing.”

Large protest movements in America have always been coalitions, and coalitions always include groups with different agendas. What makes the No Kings–pro-Islamic terror overlap significant is not that it exists—it is that it is so visible, in-your-face, and easy for the GOP to exploit. The same activists who chanted “from the river to the sea” in 2023 are now marching alongside boomers holding “No Kings” signs.

Can Democrat Party leaders succeed with a coalition that includes both mainstream liberals and an increasing number of Islamic terror supporters?

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