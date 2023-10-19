The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
Oct 19, 2023

Obama, and now continuing with his trusty sidekick and acolytes in the WhiteHouse, has done more to disrupt the peace and order of the world than almost anyone in history. He is a mad man. And he is evil.

Reply
Share
MartyB's avatar
MartyB
Oct 19, 2023

Well done. Chilling and infuriating, but well done. What’s most striking is that B. Hussein had the willing complicity of major institutions - the IC, Media, the permanent bureaucracy, and most of the Democrat Party. So nice to know that so many in DC were willing participants in the undoing of the USA and Western Civ.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture