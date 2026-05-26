“Imagine if foreign powers were funding anti-rocket technology activists during the race to the moon in the 1960s, because that is what we are witnessing today.” — Daniel Turner

There’s a war being waged on American AI infrastructure.

While the U.S. races to build the data centers needed to lead the world in artificial intelligence, a coordinated campaign backed by foreign billionaires, Democrat dark-money networks, and Chinese-linked funding is working to stop it. Investigations have tracked tens of millions of dollars flowing from overseas donors into U.S.-based Leftists groups demanding a national moratorium on data centers. The result? Over $150 billion in American infrastructure investment blocked or delayed in a single year. Here’s what every American needs to know about the effort to promote Chinese dominance in AI.

And thanks to Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary for his investigation into this scandal.

The Hidden War on American AI

The fight against U.S. data centers isn’t a grassroots movement — it’s a foreign-funded campaign. Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss alone has poured nearly $14 million into four U.S. activist groups demanding a national moratorium on data centers. British, Danish, and Chinese-linked money brings the total to nearly $40 million flowing to just the signers of one anti-data-center letter. In 2025, this coordinated push blocked or delayed $152 billion in American AI infrastructure — more than the previous two years combined. The race for AI supremacy between the U.S. and China is on, and someone is paying to make sure America loses.

The implications

The country that wins the AI race will dominate the global economy, military power, and innovation for decades.

And right now, foreign-funded activists are working to make sure that country is not America. While China subsidizes its own data centers by up to 50%, U.S. projects are being killed by lawsuits, fake protests, and a flood of state-level bills. Americans can fight back by demanding transparency on foreign funding of U.S. nonprofits, pushing Congress to investigate possible FARA violations, and supporting permitting reforms that allow critical infrastructure to be built. The tools to win exist — the question is whether we use them in time.

This stuff isn’t secret any longer. Public IRS filings, Congressional probes, and investigative reporting now confirm the same pattern again and again: foreign money flowing into U.S. activist groups that just happen to be fighting the infrastructure America needs to beat China in AI.

Some opposition is real and local — energy and land-use concerns deserve true debate. Here’s a way to help everyone.

Doug’s Two Rules for Data Centers

Here are my two simple rules for allowing data centers in our areas.

1. They must bring their own power (BYOP) to avoid impacting citizens’ utility bills.

2. They must help reduce or eliminate citizens’ property taxes.

AI data centers will be minting money - and communities that fail to act are going to be left behind. Especially rural and depressed ones with the land to spare.

But pretending that a $40 million foreign-funded letter campaign and 300 coordinated state bills in six weeks are “grassroots” insults the intelligence of every American. The race is on. The only question is whether we’re awake enough to run it.

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