The USS Liberty Explainer
With Lots of Pictures For Thomas Massie and Comic Dave Smith
Based upon a thread by @WassonWatch on X.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “I don’t even read good and I understood it. That’s great art!” — Rashida Tlaib
The real story is one all too common in war: accidental friendly fire. That the likes of Massie, Smith and Owens continue to misrepresent the story say everything you need to know about them.
Based upon a thread by @WassonWatch on X.
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