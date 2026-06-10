Based upon a thread by @WassonWatch on X.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “I don’t even read good and I understood it. That’s great art!” — Rashida Tlaib

In cartoons so even NYT-readers can understand

The real story is one all too common in war: accidental friendly fire. That the likes of Massie, Smith and Owens continue to misrepresent the story say everything you need to know about them.

Based upon a thread by @WassonWatch on X.

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