Someone had to do it.

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Watching this Julia Roberts clip for the first time and I am so angry… While she was calling Fauci her “personal hero” and he was doing the celebrity runaround, I was fighting just to get into hospitals.

I lost my mother and then my daughter nine months later. My daughter was in her 20s with stage 4 colorectal cancer.

With my mom they kept us off the floor for two weeks. She thought we had abandoned her. She didn’t understand they wouldn’t let anybody in the hospital. The only reason we got in at the end was because she had no living will/advance directive and was hypoxic. We stayed those last few hours so she didn’t die completely alone.

Same fight with my daughter. Same hospital I couldn’t even get in. On her last admission, I took her to another hospital in a different county finally let one person stay within 24 hours. Signed in, Signed out, verify if allowed onto the floor, covid tests, and N95 masks required. When she died they only allowed four of us to come say goodbye.

I watched my daughter drown in her own blood and not a staff member in sight until it was too late. Empty hallways. Nurses who couldn’t even log into the system. And broken down equipment. And when she died they were “nicely” forewarning us that her body might end up in a refrigerator truck outside.

You shouldn’t have to fight this hard just to hold your loved one’s hand while they take their last breath.

People don’t realize the hell our loved ones went through. This is the reality of what we lived while they were doing photo ops and hero worship.

I am so angry.