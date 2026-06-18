All the worst people you know have joined arms and are pretending like Iran pulled one over on the Bad Orange Man in hopes that it will piss off Republicans and Israelis enough to get them to kill the deal themselves.



It’s very transparent. Don’t let your enemies control you with such a stupid and obvious Reflexive Control op. —@jaredhowe on X.

The panic crowd promised disaster. They said Trump’s move against Iran would bring a draft, a forever war, huge gas prices, and another Middle East swamp. Then reality showed up with a clipboard and ruined their whole act. Iran got weaker, Russia got squeezed, China lost room to move, and America kept influence without putting boots on the ground.

Here’s the comic version of the story with lots of pretty pictures so Leftists can understand.

Chapter 1: The Prediction Factory Explodes

Chapter 2: The War Machine Goes to the Junk Drawer

Chapter 3: The Adult Table Has Maps

Chapter 4: Don’t Let the Clown Car Drive Your Brain

The real trick now is the “humiliating defeat” narrative. Russia, China, Iran, Democrats, and the media all want Republicans and Israelis angry enough to wreck their own advantage. That is not a coincidence. That is bait. Don’t let enemies steer your emotions like you’re a shopping cart with one bad wheel.

Like many, I am troubled by the verbiage I am seeing in the Iran MOU.



While I am pleased that the USA has eradicated Iran's nuclear and conventional military capabilities, the financial and diplomatic terms of the MOU are unfortunately reminiscent of the kowtowing of the Obama JCPOA.



HOWEVER.



Since 2016, and with only one exception, the actions and decisions of Donald Trump as President have ALWAYS served American interests to a greater degree than any other President in my lifetime.



Thus, I am willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and see what happens.



I recommend that rational Trump supporters adopt the same approach. Wait and see. — @CynicalPublius on X

Victory does not become defeat just because hostile clowns wrote the headline.

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The Illustrated Spygate Scandal Doug Ross · August 24, 2025 A dramatization of real events. This is Part I. The entire book is online - and available on Kindle and in paperback! Read full story

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