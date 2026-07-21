In 1958, a young lawyer named Fidel Castro wrote a private letter to his aide Celia Sánchez. In it, he promised that once he took over Cuba, he would start a “much wider and bigger war” — this one against the United States. Most Americans never heard about that letter. But Castro kept his promise. For 67 years, a small, broke island 90 miles off Florida has run one of the longest and most successful campaigns on America in our history. Not with tanks. Not with missiles. With spies inside the Pentagon. With training camps for terrorists. With safe houses for cop killers. And with a slow, patient plan to turn young Americans against their own country — using our schools, our nonprofits, our money, and our streets. This is that story based upon a just-released State Department report (PDF). And unlike the movies, it’s not over.

THE PROMISE (1958–1966)

Fidel Castro didn’t hide this plan — he documented it in 1958. The moment he took Havana in January 1959, the small island began building a global anti-American revolution. The CIA, under Director Allen Dulles, dismissed him as a non-communist. They were wrong. By 1966, Castro hosted the Tricontinental Conference — 500 delegates from 82 countries, including the PLO, Viet Cong, and South Africa’s ANC — all pledged to one enemy: the United States. Che Guevara called for “two, three, many Vietnams.” This was a Communist Spear aimed straight at America.

EXPORTING THE REVOLUTION (Latin America & Puerto Rico)

Cuba didn’t just talk revolution — it built one, hemisphere-wide. Havana trained and armed the Sandinistas in Nicaragua, the Tupamaros in Uruguay, the Montoneros in Argentina, and the M-19 in Colombia (whose alumnus Gustavo Petro is now Colombia’s outgoing president). In Puerto Rico, Cuban-trained groups like FALN carried out 130 bombings between 1974–1983*. Los Macheteros ambushed U.S. Navy sailors in 1979 and 1982, killing three, using weapons captured from Americans in Vietnam and shipped through Cuba. In 1983, Macheteros militant Víctor Manuel Gerena stole $7 million from a Wells Fargo depot and fled to Havana. Then, in 1999, Cuba’s biggest win: Hugo Chávez took Venezuela, handed Cuba the keys to its oil, and let Cuban intelligence run the country.

* Democrat President Clinton commuted the sentences of FALN terrorists in 1999.

THE SPY EMPIRE (DGI/DI, Montes, Rocha, Myers, Wasp Network)

Cuba doesn’t buy its spies — it converts them. Ana Belén Montes, nicknamed “the Queen of Cuba,” was the Defense Intelligence Agency’s top Cuba analyst for 17 years. She revealed the location of a secret U.S. base in El Salvador, likely leading to the death of a Green Beret. Victor Manuel Rocha spied for 50 years — as a Clinton NSC director, U.S. Ambassador to Bolivia, and advisor to U.S. Southern Command — before his 2023 arrest. Walter Kendall Myers, great-grandson of Alexander Graham Bell, worked in the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research for 30 years while spying for Havana. In 1987, defector Florentino Aspillaga revealed the CIA’s entire spy network inside Cuba had been double agents for over 20 years. And in 1996, Cuba’s Wasp Network in Miami helped Havana shoot down two Brothers to the Rescue Cessnas, killing four Americans*.

* In 2014, Democrat President Obama released the convicted spies.

REVOLUTIONARY TOURISM (Venceremos Brigade, Weather Underground, Bass, Dohrn, Ayers)

Since 1969, the Cuban regime has shuttled roughly 10,000 American radicals through the Venceremos Brigade, described in a 1975 Senate report as “one of the most extensive and dangerous infiltration operations ever undertaken by a foreign power against the United States.” Its early participants included Weather Underground founders Bernardine Dohrn and Bill Ayers*, who launched a bombing campaign against the U.S. Senate, State Department, and Pentagon. In one 18-month period between 1971 and 1972, the FBI counted 2,500 bombings on American soil. What happened to these radicals? They didn’t go to prison — they got promoted. Dohrn, once on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, became a Northwestern Law professor and hosted Democrat Barack Obama’s first campaign launch in her living room in 1995. Karen Bass, another Brigade organizer, is now the disastrously failed Mayor of Los Angeles who once mourned Castro’s death in 2016 as “a great loss.”

RACIAL REVOLUTION (Williams, Carmichael, Angela Davis, Assata Shakur, BLM)

Cuba didn’t just export guns — it exported ideology. In 1961, Fidel Castro personally arranged for a 50,000-watt transmitter to broadcast Robert F. Williams’ “Radio Free Dixie” from Havana deep into the American heartland. Williams’ writings shaped what became the Black Panther Party. In 1967, Stokely Carmichael attended Cuba’s OLAS conference, where he was toured personally by Castro — and it was Carmichael who invented and popularized the term “institutional racism” that dominates American Leftist discourse today. Angela Davis, twice the Communist Party USA’s vice-presidential nominee, was retroactively named TIME’s 1971 Woman of the Year. And Assata Shakur — convicted of executing New Jersey Trooper Werner Foerster in 1973 — was harbored by Cuba until her death in 2025. Her quote “It is our duty to fight for freedom” is emblazoned on the Black Lives Matter homepage. When she died, Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley tweeted “Rest in Power” as her tribute to a Cop-Killer.

THE FRONT GROUP MACHINE (ICAP, NNOC, IFCO, NLG, Code Pink, People’s Forum, DSA)

Modern Cuba doesn’t need just spies — it has a fully-functional American nonprofit machine. At the center sits ICAP, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, sanctioned by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in June 2026, and run today by Fernando González Llort — a convicted Cuban spy from the Wasp Network. Its tentacles reach into the National Network on Cuba, IFCO/Pastors for Peace, the National Lawyers Guild (whose members openly declare “We are all antifa”), Code Pink (whose co-founder Jodie Evans married Shanghai-based billionaire Neville Roy Singham in 2017 — after which a Fox News investigation traced roughly $591 million flowing to 2,000 far-left groups), the People’s Forum (which received $22.4 million from the Singham network), and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). In March 2026, this network staged the “Nuestra América Convoy” carrying Jeremy Corbyn, Hasan Piker, and Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter Isra Hirsi to Havana in defiance of U.S. sanctions.

THE NEW AXIS & THE WAR THAT NEVER ENDED

The Cold War never ended for Cuba — it just added new sponsors. Today, Cuba hosts 18 known SIGINT (signals intelligence) facilities. Russia and China have both tripled their spy personnel there since 2023. In 2023, the Wall Street Journal revealed China paid several billion dollars for a new SIGINT base at Bejucal, Cuba — 90 miles from Florida — capable of vacuuming up communications across the southeastern United States. Iran uses Cuba as a launchpad for Hezbollah, Hamas, and the PFLP; a Cuban ambassador met with Hamas officials just eight months before the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. And here in America, 67 years of patient subversion is now visible everywhere: from the July 2025 Antifa terror attack on an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas (the first federal terrorism conviction of Antifa), defended by National Lawyers Guild attorneys, to the professionally-organized anti-ICE and “No Kings” protests sweeping the country. Fidel Castro promised in 1958 he would launch “a much wider and bigger war” against the United States. He kept his promise. The only question left is whether America will finally wake up.

Cuba is broke. Its people stand in line for bread. Its power grid fails every week. And yet, this failed island state has done more damage to America than almost any enemy in our history. Not because it is strong — but because it was patient. It planted seeds in 1959 and quietly watered them for 67 years. Today, those seeds are the professors at our elite schools, the “legal observers” at our riots, the nonprofits buying protest signs by the truckload and — most worrying — many Democrat officials and politicians.

The Cold War never ended for Cuba. The good news? Now you know. And a country that finally knows that war is being waged against it can finally start fighting back. Share this. Every American needs to see this report.

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