The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

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Suzie
3h

This reminds me of the whole fraud network being exposed which has been robbing us blind for God knows how long.

Our government has been completely asleep at the wheel and completely neglectful whenever it comes to setting up any safeguards, checks, balances, or mechanisms of accountability for all of their programs, policies and projects.

They just let these things spin (and spend) wildly and unaccountably until someone or something screwing with them gets caught, and then it’s usually too late.

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